T20 World Cup 2021, PNG vs SCO, OMN vs BAN: Al Amerat Cricket Ground pitch history and stats

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman will play host to another double-header in Round 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday.

The first match of the day will feature debutants Papua New Guinea and Scotland. The Scots will be brimming with confidence after having defeated Bangladesh in their opening game.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be keen to open their account against Oman at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground tomorrow in the second match of the day. Bangladesh suffered a close six-run defeat against Scotland in their first game and will try to improve their batting performance when they face Oman.

Before the matches get underway at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, let's have a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played at this venue.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: Oman vs BAN and PNG vs SCO

Stadium name: Al Amerat Cricket Ground

City: Al Amerat

T20 matches played: 26

Matches won by teams batting first: 11

Matches won by teams batting second: 15

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 210/4 - Kuwait vs. Baharain, 2020

Lowest team score: 64 - Nepal vs. Oman, 2019

Highest individual score: 124 - Kevin O'Brien (IRE) vs. Hong Kong, 2019

Best bowling figures: 5/15 (OMA) vs. Nepal, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 149

Al Amerat Cricket Ground - Bangladesh vs Scotland match stats 2021

In the previous match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Scotland defeated Bangladesh by six runs. Scotland scored 140 runs in the first innings, and in reply, Bangladesh managed 134/7 in their 20 overs.

None of the batters could score a half-century in the match. A total of 10 sixes were hit across two innings. 16 wickets fell in the contest, with spinners taking eight of them.

