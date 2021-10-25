T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

Just two nights after suffering an embarrassing six-wicket defeat against England, the West Indies will take the field again at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to face South Africa tomorrow.

The Caribbean batting department has so far failed miserably in the UAE. The West Indies team struggled to score runs in warm-up matches and the same trend continued in their opening game of the Super 12 stage.

Playing against England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the entire West Indies team managed only 55 runs. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali united forces to bowl the Caribbean side out for 55 runs in 14.2 overs.

South Africa will try to produce a similar performance against England tomorrow. Here are some vital stats fans need to know before the West Indies play their second T20 World Cup 2021 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: SA vs WI

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20I matches played: 64

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 29

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 55 - West Indies vs. England, 2021

Highest individual score: 84 - Kusal Perera (SL) vs. Pakistan, 2013

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 145

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - India vs. Pakistan match stats 2021

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the previous match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Green restricted India to 151/7 in 20 overs after winning the toss and fielding first. The pace bowlers took six of the seven wickets.

In reply, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stitched up a 152-run opening partnership to guide Pakistan home. A total of nine sixes were hit during the India vs. Pakistan game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee