T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs WI: Predicting the top 3 wicket-takers

If there is anything in common between the West Indian and South African teams in the T20 World Cup, it is their potent bowling attack that is capable of decimating batting-heavy sides.

And in what comes across as a must-win game for both sides to progress further in the tournament, their clash on Wednesday (October 25) becomes all the more crucial. Both sides proved their bowling attacks could cause damage when they played Australia and England respectively.

Ahead of the match, we take a shot at predicting the three highest wicket-takers in the all-important clash.

#1 Tabraiz Shamsi: SA's trump card in the T20 World Cup

Tabraiz Shamsi was still a formidable threat for Australia in their chase of 119 in South Africa's T20 World Cup opener. The tweaker took one wicket for 22 runs from his four overs and will be key going into the game against the Windies.

His player of the series performance against the West Indies earlier this year saw him pick up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.00.

Shamsi can be quite a handful in the middle overs and will look to add to the tally of 28 wickets he's bagged so far.

#2 Akeal Hosein

The slow left-arm tweaker made an impressive debut in the T20 World Cup for the West Indies, picking up 2/24 in his four overs when the side were defending a mere 56 against England.

Hosein's spell was studded with subtle variations as he bamboozled the English batters. He will be eager to continue his good run against the Proteas.

#3 Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje, who impressed with his pace in the IPL, has carried that form over to the T20 World Cup. The South African speedster had a good outing with the ball against Australia, picking up 2/21 from his four overs.

He will be the second quick alongside Kagiso Rabada and will look to make early inroads against a hard-hitting WI batting attack.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar