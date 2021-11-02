T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Bangladesh: 3 player battles to watch out for

While Bangladesh play for pride after all but being ousted from the ongoing T20 World Cup, South Africa will look progress further in the tournament.

It has been a contrasting journey for both sides. The Proteas have won two of the three games they have played and are second in the points table in Group A. Their NRR of +0.210 is better than Australia's -0.627, giving them the edge and a chance of making the semifinals.

Bangladesh, despite being impressive in patches, has fallen woefully short in the T20 World Cup. Shakib Al Hasan being ruled out was the icing on the dour cake for a side who have tasted in all three games they have played so far.

Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the player battles that make for an interesting watch.

#1 Aiden Markram, SA's in-form T20 World Cup star vs Taskin Ahmed

Barring the stutter that he was part of against Sri Lanka, Aiden Markram has been phenomenal in the T20 World Cup. He has 110 runs from three games at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 134.14.

He will be up against Taskin Ahmed, who has just two wickets in the tournament, but has been off the boil. Getting a batter of Markram's caliber would do a world of good for his confidence.

#2 Mushfiqur Rahim vs Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje has been a revelation for South Africa in this T20 World Cup with his pace that has troubled the best of batters. He has five wickets so far in the tournament and will be key to dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh's key figure in Shakib's absence.

Rahim has 143 runs from six matches and with the onus on senior players to step up, the matchup sees him face a stiff challenge.

#3 Rassie van der Dussen vs Mustafizur Rahman

"The Fizz" has had a resurgence of sorts with eight wickets for Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup so far. He's been on the expensive side with an economy rate of 8.63, but has been among the wickets.

He will be up against Rassie van der Dussen, who has been SA's crisis man in the tournament. Will swing win the contest over solid technique? Dussen's range-hitting just adds to the excitement when the two face off on Tuesday.

