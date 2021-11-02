T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa vs Bangladesh live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium will play host to the South Africa vs Bangladesh match in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tomorrow. The Proteas will start as the favorites to win this game as they beat defending champions West Indies and former champs Sri Lanka in their last two outings.

Meanwhile, the Mahmudullah-led outfit are on a three-match losing streak heading into the game. Bangladesh are yet to open their account in the Super 12 round, having lost their matches against England, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Another defeat tomorrow will result in Bangladesh's elimination from the tournament. Thus, the match against South Africa is very important for the Asian side.

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Telecast Channel List in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for this important South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match.

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

T20 stars like Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahmudullah will be in action during the South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this match in various nations across earth.

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the South Africa vs Bangladesh match today.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Bangladesh to score 50 runs in powerplay? Yes No 0 votes so far