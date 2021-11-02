T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Who will score the most runs in today's match?

South Africa will look to flex their muscles against an inconsistent Bangladesh, who are pretty much out of the T20 World Cup. The Proteas endured a batting collapse to survive Sri Lanka's threat and will be wary of Bangladesh putting them through that wringer again.

Both teams will look to find some batting form in a clash that preps SA to play a better game to make the semifinals. And ahead of the clash on Tuesday (November 2), we take a shot at predicting the three players who might end up as the top scorers.

#1 Quinton de Kock, yet to set T20 World Cup on fire

After all the controversy surrounding Quinton de Kock's exit and back in the T20 World Cup, the batter will look to put it all on the backburner. He will want to play some swashbuckling knocks which has been absent throughout the tournament.

With scores of 7 and 12 so far, de Kock will be eager to be among the runs as the sides gear up for a semi-final showdown.

#2 Mahmudullah

The Bangladesh skipper has been on the wrong end of results despite having a decent run with the bat for the side in the T20 World Cup so far. He has scored 150 runs in six games at an average of 37.50.

The side will look to finish games with a flourish and Mahmudullah, with his ability to strike big boundaries, will be key when they face a quality Proteas pace unit.

#3 Aiden Markram

With scores of 40 and 51*, Markram has been a dependable No.4 for South Africa so far in their T20 World Cup campaign. His fluency and footwork have been the hallmarks of his innings against Australia and the WI as he went about dismantling the bowling attacks.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

SA will look to Markram shepherd in their middle order to chase down or set competitive totals.

Edited by Diptanil Roy