T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh: Who won today's match?

South Africa strengthened their quest for a semi-final spot, thumping Bangladesh by six wickets in match number 30 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Kagiso Rabada (3/20), Anrich Nortje (3/8) and Tabraiz Shamsi (2/21) put up a dominant display as South Africa cleaned up Bangladesh for 84.

The Proteas lost three wickets for 33 in the chase. Skipper Temba Bavuma (31*) and Rassie van der Dussen (22) then eased South Africa's path towards an easy win.

Earlier, Liton Das and Mahedi Hasan were the only Bangladesh batters to cross the 20-run mark in what was a lethargic batting display against a strong South African bowling line-up.

Rabada dealt Bangladesh a double blow in the fourth over, dismissing Mohammad Naim (9) and Soumya Sarkar (0) off consecutive deliveries.

Naim’s slog went to the fielder at midwicket while Sarkar was rapped on the boot with a yorker-length delivery. South Africa used the review to overturn the on-field decision of not out.

Rabada had a third in his next over as Mushfiqur Rahim (0) edged a short of a length delivery that produced extra bounce. The ball nearly slipped out of Reeza Hendricks’ hands at gully but the fielder managed to hold on to the chance.

Nortje soon joined in on the action by bouncing out Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah for 3. Afif Hossain perished first ball as he missed a mighty slog against Dwaine Pretorius. Bangladesh had lost half their side for 34.

Das (24), who had been hanging around patiently, was deceived by Shamsi and trapped in front of the stumps. Shamim Hossain (11) became the South African left-arm spinner’s second victim when he holed out at long-on.

After Taskin Ahmed was run out for 3, Mahedi Hasan lofted Shamsi for a six over over extra-cover. However, Hasan top-edged a pull back to Nortje in the next over while Nasum Ahmed (0) was hit-wicket as Bangladesh folded without any resistance.

South Africa lose four in chase of 85

Taskin Ahmed celebrates the wicket of Aiden Markram. Pic: Getty Images

South Africa made heavy weather of a target of 85, losing three wickets for 33 in the powerplay. Reeza Hendricks (4) was trapped leg before by a delivery from Taskin Ahmed that seamed back in.

Quinton de Kock (16) then hit two fours off Mahedi Hasan but perished in the same over, the fifth of the innings. Hasan deceived De Kock with a shorter length and rattled his stumps.

Aiden Markram (0) got an excellent delivery from Taskin that nipped away and took the edge.

Bavuma then steadied the ship with Van der Dussen and brought up the team’s fifty by whacking a short ball from Nasum Ahmed over midwicket for six.

After Van der Dussen perished to a brilliant catch from Shoriful Islam, David Miller hit the winning runs by whipping Hasan for a four past midwicket. South Africa got home with 39 balls in hand.

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Who won Player of the Match in today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Rabada dented Bangladesh early, getting the scalps of Naim, Sarkar and Rahim. Nortje also claimed three wickets to finish with brilliant figures of 3 for 8.

Left-arm spinner Shamsi was impressive again, and helped himself to a couple of scalps.

However, Rabada was the easy choice for Player of the Match as he set up South Africa’s win by dismantling Bangladesh in the powerplay.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar