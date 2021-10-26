T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies: Predicting three highest run-scorers

Both South Africa and West Indies have lost their opening games against Australia and England respectively in the T20 World Cup and are in danger of not progressing further if they lose their second game in a row.

The batters have been a disappointment for both sides and the onus will be on them to step up. Ahead of an all-important match for both sides, we take a shot at predicting the three highest run-scorers in the tournament.

#1 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle was the only batter to touch double figures in the side's paltry total of 55. Not only was it a total that made the Windies infamous for making their way to the record books for registering one of the lowest totals in the T20 World Cup, it also severely dented their confidence as a batting unit.

It doesn't help that they are up against a quality South African bowling side. Their bowlers put up a fight against Australia, scalping five wickets in defending 119. The onus will be on Gayle to deliver as the side looks for their first win.

#2 Aiden Markram shines in T20 World Cup opener

On a sluggish Abu Dhabi track, Aiden Markram held the fort with a slow but much-needed 36-ball 40 as the Proteas limped to 118 in their season opener against Australia.

Markram was also the lone bright spot on the field, taking a terrific full-tilt diving catch to dismiss Steve Smith. In a key clash against WI, Markram will be hoping to cash in on the good run he started the T20 World Cup with.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer is another swashbuckling and hard-hitting batter who made a meal out of his first outing in the T20 World Cup. In his attempt to consolidate after the top order was dismantled, the 24-year-old made his way to a nine-ball nine, only to be sent packing.

WI would be eager to see their mid-order long-term prospects do well and a lot is expected of Hetmeyer when they take on each other this Tuesday (October 26) in their second T20 World Cup scrimmage.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee