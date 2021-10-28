T20 World Cup 2021: "They are all watching, the one's who said it is impossible to do it" - Ramiz Raja hits out at Pakistan critics

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja recently posted a cryptic tweet that appeared to take a dig at those who doubted Pakistan's chances at the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan have made an outstanding start to their World Cup campaign, winning their first two games to move to the top of Group 2. Barring a major collapse, Babar Azam's side are almost certain to make it to the semifinals.

Taking to Twitter, Ramiz Raja addressed the Pakistan cricket team's critics, saying everyone who wanted to watch them fail would be forced to eat their words.

"They are all watching. The one's who said it is impossible to do it. The ones who want to watch you fail doing it. The ones who know that you can do it," Raja tweeted.

After handing India a 10-wicket defeat on Sunday in their tournament opener, Pakistan continued their winning run against New Zealand, beating the Black Caps by five wickets.

"Politics should stay away from sport" - Ramiz Raja on India-Pakistan cricketing ties

Ramiz Raja recently hinted that India-Pakistan bilateral series are unlikely to happen in the near future. The 59-year-old stressed on the need for the cricketing bodies of the two nations to create a bond and keep politics aside.

Speaking to PCB’s official website, Ramiz Raja said he had a fruitful conversation with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, but that a lot of work needed to be done to "revitalize Pakistan-India cricket."

"A lot of work needs to be done to revitalize Pakistan-India cricket but there needs to be some comfortable level between the two boards and then we can see how far we can go. So overall, we had a good discussion,” he said.

“I met with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the ACC meetings. We need to create a cricketing bond, while I have also believed that politics should stay away from sport as much as possible and this has always been our stance,” Raja added.

The last time India and Pakistan locked horns in a bilateral series was way back in 2013. Since then, they have played each other only at ICC events and multi-nation tournaments.

