T20 World Cup 2021: Top 5 youngest players in the competition

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 started 10 days ago in the UAE and Oman. 16 teams from across the globe, namely India, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Oman, Bangladesh, Scotland, Namibia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Netherlands, Ireland, Sri Lanka and England, are part of the T20 World Cup.

The specialty of this T20 World Cup is that players aged above 40 and below 20 are playing together in the mega event.

Three players aged above 40 are playing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, but in this listicle, we will look at the top five youngest cricketers participating in the mega event.

#5 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton - 20 years and 226 days old

Doordarshan Sports @ddsportschannel Namibia (Playing XI): Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz Namibia (Playing XI): Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Namibian batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton is the youngest non-Asian cricketer in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Jan was born on March 15, 2001 and is 20 years and 226 days old as of October 27, 2021.

The 20-year-old has represented Namibia in six T20I matches so far, scoring 27 runs at an average of nine. Jan has also taken one wicket with his right-arm leg-spin.

#4 Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 20 years and 213 days old

Mujeeb ur Rahman was on fire in the T20 World Cup match against Scotland

Two players aged below 21 are playing for Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. One of them is Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who bowled a match-winning spell against Scotland.

Although Mujeeb is only 20 years old, he has played 20 T20I matches, scalping 30 wickets. He registered his best figures of 5/20 in the last match against Scotland.

#3 Shoriful Islam - 20 years and 146 days old

Shoriful Islam is the youngest player in the Bangladeshi T20 World Cup 2021 squad. The 20-year-old is currently playing his first T20 World Cup game against England in Abu Dhabi.

Islam is a left-arm fast bowler. He has played 11 T20I matches for his nation so far, picking up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.97.

#2 Mohammad Wasim - 20 years and 63 days old

Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Wasim was born on August 25, 2001 in North Waziristan. He made his T20I debut against the West Indies team earlier this year and has taken two wickets in four games so far.

Wasim is yet to showcase his batting talent for Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. It will be interesting to see if he gets a game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

#1 Youngest Player in ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 19 years and 333 days old

Rahmanullah Gurbaz in action against Scotland

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the only player aged below 20 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Afghan wicket-keeper batter was born on November 28, 2001.

He will celebrate his 20th birthday next month. Gurbaz played a match-winning knock of 46 runs against Scotland. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the next few games.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee