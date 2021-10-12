T20 World Cup 2021, Warm-Up Match 4: Oman vs Namibia probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In an ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match on Tuesday, Oman will lock horns against Namibia at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Oman recently featured in a two-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, where they endured a whitewash. They need to produce a much better performance in their warm-up fixtures ahead of the Qualifiers.

Aqib Ilyas was good with the bat for them. He scored 63 runs in two games, but Oman's other batters couldn't step up. They need to contribute heavily with the bat in the upcoming games. Their bowlers, too, didn't have the best of times, as they failed to pick up wickets regularly. Everyone needs to put up solid performances to help the team prepare for the showpiece event.

Namibia, meanwhile, have been fabulous in their last few games. They were unbeaten in the recently concluded UAE Summer T20 Bash, and will now look to continue their winning momentum.

Craig Williams was brilliant with the bat for them, finishing as the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 164 runs in three games. He averaged an impressive 54.67, and will now look to continue his rich form. Jan Frylinck, meanwhile, was fabulous with the ball, picking up nine wickets in three games. Namibia seem to have found the right combination, and will look to be at their best in the warm-up games ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Match Details

Match: Oman vs Namibia, 4th Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up games

Date and Time: October 10th, 2021; Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Weather Report

The temperatures in Dubai could be on the higher side for this game. It should range between 27 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters enjoy batting too. The batters can hit through the line after getting set.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oman

Oman have failed to deliver on the big stage in the last few years. So everyone needs to step up, and fire in unison. They need to find the right combination ahead of the showpiece event.

Predicted XI: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ayan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Namibia

The Namibian side have been sensational in the past few games. Their batters have contributed heavily, with the bowlers backing them well. They look good ahead of the Qualifiers, and will look to continue their winning momentum.

Predicted XI: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz.

Match Prediction

Oman and Namibia will look to find the right combinations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Qualifiers. Oman are struggling a bit, whereas Namibia have fared well in recent games.

The Namibian side looks like a well-settled unit, so expect them to win their first warm-up match.

TV and live streaming details

