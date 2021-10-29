T20 World Cup 2021, West Indies vs Bangladesh: 3 player battles to watch out for

West Indies and Bangladesh are yet to notch up wins in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Both sides have suffered defeats in both the matches they have each played so far. West Indies lost to England and South Africa. Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost to England and Sri Lanka. The three games remaining will see them jostle to get as many wins as they can to progress further in the tournament.

The result comes in the wake of the teams' inability to close out games. Despite having proven matchwinners, both sides are still seeking their elusive first win.

On that note, we take a look at the player matchups to keep an eye out for when they meet at Sharjah on Friday (October 29) in their key T20 World Cup clash.

#1 Chris Gayle vs Shakib Al Hasan: "Universe Boss" searches for form in the T20 World Cup

The 'Universe Boss' is yet to fire in the T20 World Cup. Friday's fixture is the perfect platform if he's looking for that much-needed knock to boost the Windies middle-order.

Chris Gayle comes into the match with scores of 13 and 12 from both games and the side will be looking at the experienced campaigner to deliver. He will face the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, a vital cog in the Bangladesh unit with 11 wickets in the tournament so far. Safe to say, the match will hinge on who wins this player battle.

#2 Akeal Hosein vs Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim is one of the batters to be among the runs for Bangladesh. He will face a stiff challenge from the likes of Akeal Hosein heading into the T20 World Cup fixture.

Hosein has three wickets in the tournament, but has shown glimpses that he can be better than what the numbers suggest. Rahim's footwork will be key to getting going against the tweaker.

#3 Dwayne Bravo vs Mohammed Naim

Naim and Bravo lock horns in a contest of exuberance vs experience. The Bangladesh batter is the second-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup so far. He has scored 131 runs, including scores from his warm-ups from four games.

Bravo went for an economical spell giving away just 23 runs against England from his four overs. Naim's challenge comes from the barrage of variations he will face from Bravo.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Can the Windies veteran deliver? Only time will tell.

Edited by Aditya Singh