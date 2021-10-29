T20 World Cup 2021, West Indies vs Bangladesh: Who will pick the most wickets in today's match?

The batting may have been a bother for both West Indies and Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup so far, but their bowling performances have been fairly on the mark.

With an impressive bowling unit that has the perfect blend of youth and experience, both teams will bank on their bowlers to stifle the opposition as they look to get their batting in line.

Both WI and Bangladesh are yet to win a game in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. Ahead of their clash on Friday (October 29), we take a shot at predicting the bowlers who will pick the most wickets.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan, the leading wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan has 11 wickets from five matches in the tournament so far (please note that these include the T20 World Cup warm-up games) at an average of 8.63 and an economy rate of 5.27.

The tweaker is one of the most experienced campaigners in the Bangladesh unit and will look to continue is rich form with the ball.

#2 Akeal Hosein

The slow left-arm tweaker made an impressive debut in the T20 World Cup for the West Indies, picking up 2/24 in his four overs when the side were defending a mere 56 against England.

Hosein's spell was studded with subtle variations as he bamboozled England and SA as well. His economy rate of 6.37 just shows he is a tough customer to get away with.

#3 Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo went for an economical spell giving away just 23 runs against England from his four overs. With his well-disguised slower deliveries, the veteran will be key for the WI in the middle overs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He is yet to pick up a wicket in the tournament, and a team like Bangladesh that has had enough batting issues of its own will be the perfect opposition to strike some form against.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar