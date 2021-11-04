T20 World Cup 2021, WI vs SL: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and stats

Sri Lanka will play their last game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium tonight. The islanders will face off against defending champions West Indies in their final Super 12 fixture.

Sri Lanka have no chance of qualifying for the semifinals. The Dasun Shanaka-led outfit won their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Bangladesh. However, they lost their Super 12 games against South Africa, Australia and England to get eliminated before the semifinals.

Meanwhile, West Indies have a slim chance of making it to the next round. The Men in Maroon lost to South Africa and England but bounced back with a close win against Bangladesh. West Indies will try to continue their momentum at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium tonight.

Abu Dhabi hosts the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and West Indies. Here are some important numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: WI vs SL

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20I matches played: 57

Matches won by teams batting first: 26

Matches won by teams batting second: 31

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 225/7 - Ireland vs. Afghanistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 84 - Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 2021

Highest individual score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE) vs. Papua New Guinea, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Craig Young (IRE) vs. Nigeria, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 139

Sheikh Zayed Stadium - India vs Afghanistan match stats 2021

In the previous match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs. The batters enjoyed batting in Abu Dhabi as all Indian batters had a strike rate of 140.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A total of nine wickets fell in the match, with six of them going into pacers' accounts. The batters smashed 17 sixes across two innings in the last game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Evin Lewis to hit 4 or more boundaries in the powerplay? Yes No 1 votes so far