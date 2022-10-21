A team made up of different match-winners, South Africa will head into the T20 World Cup 2022 as major underdogs to lift the coveted title.

The Temba Bavuma-led side will commence their campaign on October 24 when they face the eventual winners of Group B from the qualification round. Apart from that, South Africa are grouped alongside India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands in Group 2 of the Super 12 phase of the tournament.

The Proteas have some outstanding individuals who make up a formidable combined unit. However, odd weaknesses are likely in their ranks as not every team has all of their bases covered going into the T20 World Cup.

The same is the case with South Africa, who despite having a strong core, have some odd chunks in their lineup as well.

On that note, let's take a look at three such weaknesses in the Proteas squad that their opponents can exploit to good effect come the marquee event.

#3 Poor form of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

Kagiso Rabada (L) and Anrich Nortje (R)

South Africa's premier pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are expected to be key to their side's fortunes. Much will be relied upon by the pair as both Rabada and Nortje are two of the most lethal pacers in world cricket.

However, their recent form hasn't been up to the mark. Both right-armers have not only struggled to pick up wickets, but have proved to be expensive as well. Their poor form is one of the main reasons why South Africa have conceded over 220 runs in three of their last six T20Is.

In their last five games, Rabada has only three scalps while having leaked runs at a rate of just under nine runs per over. Nortje, on the other hand, has also been far from his best. In his last five games, the tearaway speedster has managed to pick up only three wickets, while conceding runs in an alarming economy of 9.9.

Given that the pitches in Australia will suit Rabada and Nortje, South Africa will be hoping that their duo hits their stride right away.

#2 No genuine all-rounder

India v South Africa - 1st T20.

All-rounders are a key part of a sound T20 side. The reason why teams like Australia and England will enter the T20 World Cup as strong favorites is because they have several world-beating multi-faceted players in their ranks.

However, Proteas lack the kind of player who extends their batting lineup while also adding some variety to their bowling attack. While they do have Wayne Parnell and Marco Jansen on their 15-member roster, the two left-armers are not genuine all-rounders but pacers who can bat a bit.

The injury to Dwaine Pretorius, who filled the shoes of an all-rounder in the team, has struck an imbalance in South Africa's starting XI for which the opposition teams can strategize against.

#1 Skipper Temba Bavuma's struggle in T20Is

Temba Bavuma hasn't troubled team scores enough in recent T20Is

It can become a muddling situation for a team when its designated captain struggles to even find his place in the best XI. The same is the case with Protea skipper Temba Bavuma, who is probably the weakest link in their T20I lineup.

Routinely a batter who takes his time to settle in, Bavuma's batting displays in recent times have been a matter of concern for South Africa. In the T20I series against India earlier this month, the 32-year old even failed to reach double digits, scoring just three runs in as many games.

Slating Bavuma into the top-order might subside the Proteas batting department as one of Tristan Stubbs, Rilee Rossouw or Reeza Hendricks will have to miss out in order to accommodate the Protea captain.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes