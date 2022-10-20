T20 World Cup 2022: 5 youngest players in tournament's history

T20 World Cup is the biggest T20I tournament conducted by the International Cricket Council. Unlike the 50-over World Cup, the gap between the two editions of the T20 World Cup is not fixed. Depending on the schedule and FTP of all teams, ICC organizes the event once every two or four years.

The latest edition of the mega event is happening in Australia right now, with 16 teams from different parts of the world competing against each other for the coveted championship.

Many fans feel that the T20I format belongs to youngsters. Over the years, cricket boards have consistently given opportunities to young players in this format. Some of them have gone on to become match-winners for their nations.

Speaking of youngsters, here's a list of the top five youngest players to have played a match in the T20 World Cup.

#5 George Dockrell - 17 years and 282 days old

George Dockrell took a three-wicket haul on his T20 World Cup debut (Image: Getty)

Irish left-arm spinner George Dockrell is the youngest player from his country to have played in the mega event. He received a place in Ireland's playing XI for their T20 World Cup 2010 match against the West Indies at the age of 17 years and 282 days.

Dockrell bowled a game-changing spell of 3/16 in that match. However, his efforts went in vain as the West Indies beat Ireland by 70 runs.

#4 Ahmed Shehzad - 17 years and 196 days old

Ahmed Shehzad won the T20 World Cup with Pakistan in 2009 (Image: Getty)

Pakistani opener Ahmed Shehzad made his T20I debut against Australia on May 7, 2009. His next appearance for Pakistan came at the 2009 T20 World Cup, where he opened the innings with Salman Butt in a group stage match against England.

Shehzad scored only four runs from seven balls, and Pakistan lost that game by 48 runs. He was dropped from the playing XI, but the opening batter ended that tournament as T20 World Cup champion at the age of 17.

#3 Rashid Khan - 17 years and 170 days old

Rashid Khan played seven matches in the 2016 T20 WC (Image: Getty)

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan received a place in his nation's squad for the T20 World Cup in 2016. He was picked in the playing XI for the match against Scotland when he was 17 years and 170 days old.

Khan was the best bowler for Afghanistan in that game, returning with figures of 2/28. He helped his team win by 14 runs.

#2 Mohammad Amir - 17 years and 55 days old

Pakistani speedster Mohammad Amir was another 17-year-old present in the Men in Green's T20 World Cup winning team of 2009. Unlike Ahmed Shehzad, Amir was a regular fixture in the playing XI.

The left-arm fast bowler played seven matches, scalping six wickets. Fans should note that Amir made his T20I debut in that tournament against England.

#1 Youngest player in history of T20 World Cup: Aayan Afzal Khan - 16 years and 335 days old

UAE's Aayan Afzal Khan became the youngest cricketer to play in the mega event when he was picked in the playing XI for the match against The Netherlands. Born on November 15, 2005, Khan is yet to celebrate his 17th birthday but has played two matches at the biggest T20I event of the year.

The left-arm spinner has scalped two wickets in two matches. He will be in action against Namibia later today.

