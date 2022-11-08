Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram lashed out at the Pakistan cricket team's social media team for providing extensive coverage inside the dressing room during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Akram's conviction is that things should be kept private rather than put in the public domain.

On Sunday, November 6, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in a virtual quarter-final played at the Adelaide Oval. The Babar Azam-led side secured the second spot from Group 2 to join India in the semi-finals of the showpiece event.

Pakistan's qualification came on the back of the Netherlands' stunning 13-run win over South Africa just before the Pakistan-Bangladesh clash. After the incredulous qualification, Pakistan captain Babar gave an inspirational talk to his teammates ahead of their knockout game of T20 World Cup. A 68-second video clip was shared by Pakistan Cricket on its various social media platforms.

However, the coverage of the Pakistan skipper's speech after the T20 World Cup semi-final qualification didn't go well with a couple of former Pakistan players.

Akram, a veteran of 460 international games for Pakistan, was furious with the documentation of Babar's inspirational speech. Akram said he wouldn't be comfortable with his messages being recorded in the dressing room.

Expressing his reaction to Pakistan cricket's social media coverage during the T20 World Cup, Akram told A Sports:

"I think we are overthinking stuff and I think if I was Babar, I would get hold of that guy who’s making a video. Sometimes, some things are personal. I am all for social media, players interacting with the fans and everything. I haven’t seen any other team do this in the World Cup. So yeah, the urge to get extra numbers, cut it down. It’s just too much.”

He added:

"They are recording all the time. Imagine if I am sitting and not knowing that somebody is recording whatever message I want to give to my team, I’ll just tell the guys to just relax for two days. Do it in practice or some other place, there’s no problem with it."

"Whatever happens inside the dressing room, should stay there" - Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis supported his former teammate's conviction and explained how things would blow out of proportion if team meetings were leaked outside the dressing room in the past.

Younis said:

"I 100% agree with you (Akram). Whatever happens inside the dressing room, should stay there. This was a problem earlier as well when a lot of information was leaked from the meetings and stuff. People used to scream and fight. And now you yourself are recording these things."

Pakistan will take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first semi-final game of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 2627 votes