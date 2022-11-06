T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa vs Netherlands, Match 40

Possibly the biggest upset of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 unfurled at the Adelaide Oval as the Netherlands stunned South Africa by 13 runs in their final Super 12 game on Sunday, November 6.

The Proteas once again squandered their chance of making it to the semi-finals of an ICC event. Now, a win for either Pakistan or Bangladesh would see them qualify for the top four alongside India from Group 2.

The Proteas, who won their first three consecutive matches, lost two on the trot to crash out of the showpiece T20 event. They failed to chase down 159 runs against the Netherlands to bow out of the tournament after another poor batting effort, which has been the case for so many years now.

Meanwhile, India continue to hold the top position in the Group 2 standings with six points in four games. South Africa are placed second with five, while Pakistan are third in the points table with four points from as many games.

The Netherlands, who started the game in the last position, have now leapfrogged Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to be in fourth spot with as many points. The Men in Green have a better net run rate (+1.117) compared to the Dutch and hence, sit above them.

Bangladesh are placed fifth in the standings with the same points as the Netherlands but have an inferior net run rate. Zimbabwe, who still have one game left, are currently last with three points from four matches.

The Netherlands spoil South Africa's party in their final Super 12 game

The Netherlands rise to the fourth spot. (Credit: ICC)

Asked to bat first by Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma, the Netherlands posted 158/4 in 20 overs. The Dutch openers adopted a cautious approach and added 58 runs for the the first wicket in 8.3 overs. Aiden Markram provided the first breakthrough for South Africa.

The Netherlands pressed gears soon after, with Tom Cooper playing a quickfire knock of 35 off just 19 balls, laced with two boundaries and sixes each. The momentum continued as Colin Ackerman smashed an unbeaten 41 off just 26 deliveries to get his side to a challenging total.

Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, returning with figures of 2/27.

While it looked like an easy run chase at the halfway stage, South Africa made a mess of it. The bowlers bowled in right areas, making life difficult for the batters. They struggled to find boundaries and were 39/2 at the end of the powerplay.

While Rilee Roussouw tried to break the shackles with a 19-ball 25, other batters failed to make any significant contributions to take the team home. With 36 needed off the last 12 balls, the Proteas fell short of 13 runs to lose the game.

Brandon Glover was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands, returning with figures of 3/9 in his two overs. Fred Klaassen also picked up two wickets, giving away only 20 runs at an economy rate of just five to cause the biggest upset of this T20 World Cup 2022.

