T20 World Cup 2022: "Temba Bavuma as a captain, as a batter, is a weakness" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa's chances at the ICC event

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes skipper Temba Bavuma will be the weakest link in South Africa's squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, he pointed out that Bavuma doesn't deserve a spot in the team's playing XI, considering his recent underwhelming performances in the format. He suggested that the 32-year-old is a liability for the Proteas, both as captain and as a batter.

The cricketer-turned-commentator emphasized how one of Tristan Stubbs, Rilee Rossouw, and Reeza Hendricks missing out to accommodate Bavuma may not be the right move for the team. Notably, Chopra also apologized to the South African skipper for his stern remarks.

He said:

"Temba Bavuma as a captain, as a batter, is a weakness. I would like to apologize to him as I shouldn't be saying this to an international player, and that's not right. Unfortunately, there's no place for him in this side.

"He will surely play because he is the captain. However, one of Rilee Rossouw, Reeza Hendricks or Tristan Stubbs will have to miss out because of that."

Chopra further stated that wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock could emerge as the leading run-getter for South Africa at the showpiece event. He opined that the southpaw would relish playing on bounce-friendly pitches in Australia.

On this, he said:

"Quinton de Kock will be South Africa's leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup. He has been in good form. He may have failed in the last two matches but has scored runs consistently. He plays in great fashion and is capable of batting deep. Being a South African, he will enjoy playing on Australian wickets."

Meanwhile, South Africa had a forgettable tour of India, losing both the T20I as well as the ensuing ODI series against the hosts. The Temba Bavuma-led side will be aiming to bounce back at the all-important T20 World Cup 2022.

"He will be a different beast altogether on Australian pitches" - Aakash Chopra on Anrich Nortje

Chopra has backed South African pacer Anrich Nortje to do well at the T20 World Cup 2022, highlighting how the speedster would make a significant impact on the Australian pitches.

He noted that the right-arm fast bowler seems to be regaining his rhythm and believes he could play a major role for his side in the competition.

Predicting South Africa's leading wicket-taker at the T20 World Cup 2022, Chopra said:

"I am going with Anrich Nortje. He is getting back into his best form. When in form, he is a very valuable option. While he struggled in the T20I series against India, he will be a different beast altogether on Australian pitches."

Temba Bavuma and Co. will open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 24 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. They will take on the winner of Group B of the qualifiers round in their opening encounter.

