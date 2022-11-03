T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's thumping victory over South Africa keeps their semis hopes alive

Pakistan beat South Africa in their fourth Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on Thursday (November 3) to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Shadab Khan played a starring role for his side with a stellar all-round show, which helped him win the second Player of the Match award in a row.

In a must-win match, Pakistan batted first after winning the toss. On the back of magnificent counter-attacking half-centuries from Shadab Khan (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51), the Men in Green reached a daunting total of 185/6. Anrich Nortje (4/41) was the pick of the South African bowlers.

Shaheen Afridi then stunned the Proteas team in the very first over of the chase by dismissing Quinton de Kock. He also sent back Rilee Rossouw in his subsequent over to further dent South Africa's progress.

Temba Bavuma (36 off 19 balls) kept his side's run-rate healthy with his cameo as he attacked Pakistan's ace pacer, Haris Rauf, in the powerplay. Aiden Markram (20) also joined in on the party as the African nation recovered well to reach 65/2 in 7 overs.

Shadab Khan came into the attack at this juncture and dismissed both Bavuma and Markram in the eighth over to put his side in the driver's seat. Rain intervened when South Africa were 69/4 after nine overs.

After the resumption, the Proteas had to chase down 142 in 14 overs, according to the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method. They needed 73 runs from 30 balls at the juncture.

The Pakistani bowlers successfully restricted South Africa to 108/9 in 14 overs and now have 4 points under their belt. Babar Azam reflected on his team's performance in the match at the post-match presentation and said:

"Very happy with the way the team performed. The way Haris played differently shifted the momentum to our side. The way Ifti and Shadab played was outstanding.

"The first two matches, we lost close. But the way the team has been playing in the last two matches we've given our 100 percent. We just want to take it match by match. Cricket is a funny game, things change quickly."

Fans react after Pakistan's victory over South Africa in Sydney

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed an entertaining contest between Pakistan and South Africa in Sydney. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #PAKvSA #T20WorldCup ICC inviting fans for Semi finals with no clarity about who's playing who and where ICC inviting fans for Semi finals with no clarity about who's playing who and where 😅 #PAKvSA #T20WorldCup https://t.co/QFsTE1nzwq

ZAMAN @thezamanx Shadab Khan with bat and ball Shadab Khan with bat and ball https://t.co/FilgDsHliJ

The Men in Green will face Bangladesh in their final Super 12 match on November 6 in Adelaide.

