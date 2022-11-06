T20 World Cup 2022: "Umpiring restricted Bangladesh" - Fans react as Shakib Al Hasan and Co. suffer heartbreaking Super-12 exit 

Bangladesh were eliminated from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 following a heartbreaking five-wicket loss to Pakistan on Sunday, November 6. With South Africa's shock loss to the Netherlands earlier in the day, the winner of the game were guaranteed a semi-final berth.

After electing to bat first at the Adelaide Oval, Bangladesh could only post a sub-par total of 127 in a winner-takes-all enocunter. While opener Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed 54 crucial runs at the top, the remaining batters failed to make a significant impact.

The Babar Azam-led side chased down the total in the 19th over to secure a crucial five-wicket win, booking a berth in the semi-finals. A number of Bangladesh fans took to social media to react to Shakib Al Hasan and Co.'s elimination from the showpiece event.

Here are some of the reactions:

Adiat Muyeen @adimuyeen Very proud of Bangladesh for their fight in this tournament. Wish we played the end of both innings better today, but they fought until the end. We were one win away from the semifinal, but hopefully we will better ourselves from this. Congratulations to Pakistan for advancing. Very proud of Bangladesh for their fight in this tournament. Wish we played the end of both innings better today, but they fought until the end. We were one win away from the semifinal, but hopefully we will better ourselves from this. Congratulations to Pakistan for advancing.

Aqsa @opinionated_her @faria_chy66 We were on the edge of seats till the end. Bangladesh played beautifully. Although, we won it but all of us admit that Shakib's out was poor decision by 3rd umpire. @faria_chy66 We were on the edge of seats till the end. Bangladesh played beautifully. Although, we won it but all of us admit that Shakib's out was poor decision by 3rd umpire.

Namir, نمر @shfkanvifns Bangladesh has such bad luck in cricket. I've never ever seen it work favourably, except for the 2007 knock out of India.



I'm not even a cricket fan and I know how bad the team does 🥲 Bangladesh has such bad luck in cricket. I've never ever seen it work favourably, except for the 2007 knock out of India. I'm not even a cricket fan and I know how bad the team does 🥲

Avinash Upadhyay @avinashupadhy12 @BCBtigers If Bangladesh could learn to win the key moments of the match they would be a dominant team. Their luck was also not in favour today. A chance of making to semi finals gone begging. @BCBtigers If Bangladesh could learn to win the key moments of the match they would be a dominant team. Their luck was also not in favour today. A chance of making to semi finals gone begging.

#T20WorldCup Bangladesh has already lost it when shakib said we are not here to win. You can't win world cup like this Bangladesh has already lost it when shakib said we are not here to win. You can't win world cup like this#PAKvsBAN#ShakibAlHasan #T20WorldCup https://t.co/3GLARE7Ii6

Notably, a number of fans expressed their displeasure over Shakib Al Hasan's controversial dismissal against Pakistan. While the batter was given out LBW off Shadab Khan's bowling, replays showed that there could have been an inside edge.

Despite taking the review, the decision didn't go in Shakib's favor and he had to take the long walk back. The Bangladesh skipper was visibly upset with the call and was spotted having a long conversation with the on-field officials before walking back.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh to become the fourth team to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals

Pakistan, who were in search of a miraculous turnaround following their losses to India and Zimbabwe, have managed to make the cut for the semi-finals of the ICC event.

The Netherlands' 13-run win over South Africa earlier in the day benefited the Men in Green, giving them qualification hopes. The team delivered a spirited performance in the virtual knockout contest to advance to the next round.

Star pacer Shaheen Afridi was the top performer for Pakistan in the match, bagging four crucial wickets while conceding just 22 runs from his full quota of four overs.

Pakistan have now joined New Zealand, England, and India in the semi-finals. They could also finish as the table toppers in Group 2 if India side lose their last match against Zimbabwe. Otherwise, the team will move down to the second spot.

