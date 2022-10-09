T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match 1: West Indies vs UAE probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

West Indies and United Arab Emirates are set to lock horns in Match No.1 of the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-ups. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday (October 10) at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

West Indies, led by Nicholas Pooran, haven't had the best of times of late. Being a two-time champion, the Caribbean team is expected to punch above its weight. However, their recent form hasn't been all that great by any means.

After beating Bangladesh 2-0, they lost to Rohit Sharma's India. Australia recently handed them a 2-0 defeat. Pooran has his task cut out for the upcoming tournament. Last time around, apart from beating Bangladesh, West Indies faltered big time by losing remaining four matches.

The UAE, captained by CP Rizwan, on the other hand, will go into the tournament after losing 0-2 to Bangladesh in a bilateral series last month. They also failed to qualify for the main round of the Asia Cup 2022 at home.

Earlier, they decided to leave their most-capped player, Rohan Mustafa, out of the squad. The onus will be on the likes of Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem and other experienced members to guide the UAE to right direction in the World Cup.

West Indies vs UAE Match Details

Match: West Indies vs UAE, Match 1, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-ups

Date and Time: Monday, October 10, 5:30 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

West Indies vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is generally a good one for batting. However, bowlers are expected to have a significant amount of bounce from the surface. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

West Indies vs UAE Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be around the 15-degree Celsius mark. The humidity is expected to be in the range of 40-50 per cent.

West Indies vs UAE Squads

West Indies

Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

UAE

C P Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan.

*Since it's a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part

West Indies vs UAE Match Prediction

West Indies aren't in the best of form, but beating UAE shouldn't be a tough task for them. Pooran and Co. are firm favorites to win the warm-up match.

Prediction: West Indies to win the match

West Indies vs UAE Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

