T20 World Cup 2022: Warm-up Match 12 - Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction, and Live Streaming Details

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will lock horns in the 12th warm-up game of the T20 World Cup on Monday (October 17) at The Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

The Afghans, led by Mohammad Nabi, have been an excellent T20I team in the last few years. With the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and others in their ranks, they have been a force to be reckoned with.

Afghanistan recently beat Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Last year, the Afghans impressed but failed to reach the semis. They will look to make amends this time and go one step forward .

Bangladesh, captained by Shakib Al Hasan, have had a torrid time in T20Is over the last year or so. They have chopped and changed their lineup plenty of times. Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad aren't in the team any more.

The Tigers recently failed to win a single game in a tri-series involving New Zealand and Pakistan. They have roped in Soumya Sarkar and Shoriful Islam in place of Mohammad Saifuddin and Sabbir Rahman respectively.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Match 12, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up

Date and Time: October 17, Monday, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch in Brisbane has been a sporting one. Scoring runs in the first six overs hold a lot of importance. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain, although a fair amount of cloud cover could be there. The temperature could be around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side.

Squads

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury

Prediction

Afghanistan have clearly been the better of the two teams recently. Bangladesh have struggled and could lose here.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win

Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

