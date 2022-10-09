T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match 2: Scotland vs Netherlands probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Scotland and the Netherlands are set to lock horns in Match No.2 of the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-ups. The fixture is scheduled to take place on Monday (October 10) at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Scotland will be captained by the experienced Richie Berrington, who has replaced Kyle Coetzer as the skipper of the national team. Earlier this year, Coetzer retired from international cricket after serving his nation for more than a decade.

Last year, Scotland won all their matches in the qualifying stage, but faltered in the Super 12. The likes of George Munsey, Berrington, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross and others are expected to play key roles for them in the mega event.

The Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards will be looking to make a mark in the upcoming tournament. The Dutch team has shown potential of late and can't be underestimated, with the skipper in impressive form.

Last year, the Netherlands lost all three of their matches in the qualifying round. The likes of Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper and Roelof van der Merwe bring in a lot of experience. They also have some exciting young players in their ranks.

Scotland vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Scotland vs Netherlands, Match 2, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up

Date and Time: Monday, October 10, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Scotland vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is usually good for batting. However, bowlers aren't expected to return empty-handed by any stretch of the imagination. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for both teams.

Scotland vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

Playing conditions are expected to be pleasant with no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 15-degree Celsius mark with humidity mostly in the mid and high 40s.

Scotland vs Netherlands Squads

Scotland

Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh

*Since it's a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part

Scotland vs Netherlands Match Prediction

Scotland look a tad stronger than the Netherlands, at least on paper. Since Pieter Seelaar's retirement, the Dutch team has been depelted a wee bit. Scotland are the favorites to prevail in this game.

Prediction: Scotland to win the match

Scotland vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Richie Berrington to score a 50? Yes No 0 votes