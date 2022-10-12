T20 World Cup 2022: Warm-up Match 5 - West Indies vs Netherlands Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and the Netherlands are set to lock horns in Match no. 5 of the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-ups. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 12, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

West Indies, captained by Nicholas Pooran, had a reasonable outing in their first warm-up match against CP Rizwan's United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pooran's men won the match by 17 runs, but most of their batters looked out of touch.

Brandon King and Pooran scored 64 and 46 respectively, but apart from that, only one other batter got into double digits. Later, it was left-arm pacer Raymon Reifer's three-wicket haul that guided the Caribbean team past the finishing line.

The Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards, lost to Richie Berrington's Scotland in their first warm-up match on Monday, October 10. After opting to bat first, the Scottish team scored 151 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Brandon Glover and Bas de Leede picked up three wickets apiece for the Dutch team. Max O'Dowd and Vikramjeet Singh scored 43 and 31 respectively in the run-chase, but to no avail. Chasing 152, Netherlands finished with 133/7.

West Indies vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Netherlands, Match 5, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up

Date and Time: October 12, Wednesday, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

West Indies vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG has favored the team batting first thus far. Hence, teams should opt not to chase at the venue. The track in Melbourne has been fairly good for batting, but making runs in the powerplay will hold importance. Like most Australian pitches, there wouldn't be much help for spinners.

West Indies vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain from 6 PM to 10 PM, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Playing conditions will be cool with temperatures around the 17-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high 70s.

West Indies vs Netherlands Squads

West Indies

Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Sheldon Cottrell

Netherlands

Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover

*Since it's a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part

West Indies vs Netherlands Match Prediction

West Indies haven't been at their very best of late, but beating the Netherlands shouldn't be much of a problem for them. West Indies will start the match as favorites

West Indies vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

