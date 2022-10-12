T20 World Cup 2022: Warm-up Match 8: Scotland vs UAE Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Scotland and UAE are set to face each other in Match No.8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up on Thursday, October 13. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the contest.

Scotland, captained by Richie Berrington, made an impressive start to their campaign. On Monday, they defeated The Netherlands by 18 runs at Junction Oval. Skipper Berrington top-scored for them with a 29-ball knock of 41.

Michael Leask also played a handy cameo of 37 off 21 with three fours and two sixes. Thereafter, Scotland restricted the Dutch team to 133 for seven. Fast bowler Brad Wheal was their standout performer with two wickets for 24 runs.

UAE, led by CP Rizwan, had a rough time coming into the World Cup. After not being able to qualify for the 2022 Asia Cup, they lost both of their matches to Bangladesh. In their first warm-up match, they lost to Nicholas Pooran's West Indies by 17 runs.

Junaid Siddiqui picked up five wickets for 13 runs, but his efforts went in vain. Zahoor Khan was also impressive after he accounted for two scalps. Muhammad Waseem scored an unbeaten 69, but UAE managed to finish on 135 while chasing 153.

Scotland vs UAE Match Details

Match: Scotland vs UAE, Match 8, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up

Date and Time: October 13, Thursday, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Scotland vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch in Melbourne has been a sporting one thus far. An overly high-scoring match may not be on the cards. Winning the toss and batting first should be the preferred option for teams.

Scotland vs UAE Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be chilly with temperatures around the 15-degree Celsius mark. However, rain is most likely to play spoilsport. There is a chance of rain throughout the entire day.

Scotland vs UAE Squads

Scotland

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Brandon McMullen

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza

*Since it's a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part

Scotland vs UAE Match Prediction

Both Scotland and UAE are pretty equally matched. But it's Scotland whose batting seems a tad stronger. Scotland will go into the next game as favorites, albeit not by a big margin.

Scotland vs UAE Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Muhammad Waseem to score a 50? Yes No 0 votes