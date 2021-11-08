T20 World Cup - India vs Namibia: 3 player battles to watch out for

The T20 World Cup 2021 has reached its closing stages. Monday's dead-rubber action comes from Group B, which sees India (now out of the semi-final race) face Namibia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

For India, the losses against Pakistan and New Zealand all but ensured they were on the brink of exiting the tournament. They pushed hard against Afghanistan and Scotland, securing the margins they needed to win by. However, the Kiwis breezed through after pipping Afghanistan on Sunday.

And as India look to bow out on a high, we take a look at the key player battles ahead of the T20 World Cup clash.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Ruben Trumpelmann

Rohit Sharma has been in blistering form in the last two games for India in the T20 World Cup. His disdainful knock against Scotland assured his side of a good NRR, but it wasn't enough to take the team through to the next stage.

Trumpelmann has been labeled Namibia's pace leader for a reason. The left-arm quick, with his ability to crank up the pace and outfox batters, will prove to be a tricky customer for Rohit, known for his struggles against left-arm quicks.

#2 Virat Kohli vs JJ Smit in the former's final T20 World Cup game as India's Captain

It's day zero for Virat Kohli as he ends his notice period as India's T20I skipper. He will have a burden off his shoulders and will look for a good stretch by scoring some daddy runs against Namibia.

However, hoping to make his life difficult will be JJ Smit, another left-arm seamer who's shown ample potential and has been amongst the wickets for his side.

Will he dampen Kohli's final hurrah as T20I skipper in his last game of the T20 World Cup?

#3 David Wiese vs Jasprit Bumrah

David Wiese is perhaps the best known star name in the side and the team will be hoping he will fire with the bat in their final game of the T20 World Cup. He will be up against a solid threat in Jasprit Bumrah, who seems to have found his mojo with five wickets in his last three games.

There are chances for the bowler to probably sit out and give the young turks a go, but this clash will make for an interesting watch.

