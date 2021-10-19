T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match 16: Afghanistan vs West Indies Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Afghanistan and West Indies are set to lock horns in Match No.16 of the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up on Wednesday, October 20, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

West Indies, led by Kieron Pollard, are the defending champions and hence, the expectations will be high from them. But in their first warm-up game, Pakistan defeated them by seven wickets. After electing to bat first, West Indies could only manage 130 for seven.

Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer and Pollard went into double digits but failed to score big. Hayden Walsh Jr. picked up two wickets, but he leaked runs at 11.70 per over. Ravi Rampaul, who made his comeback into the national team, picked up the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan.

Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Nabi, didn’t make a great start either. The Asian team lost to South Africa by 41 runs. After being put in to field first, Afghanistan restricted the Proteas to 145. Mujeeb Ur Rahman was on top of his game as he picked up three wickets and bowled a maiden.

Afghanistan strained with the bat as they huffed and puffed to 104 for eight in 20 overs. Mohammad Nabi scored a 29-ball 34 with three sixes, but his efforts went in vain. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib also got into double digits.

Afghanistan vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs West Indies, Match 16, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match.

Date: October 20, 2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 07:30 pm IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Afghanistan vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is a fairly good one for batting. The bowlers may not find it easy to stop the batters. Chasing should be the way forward.

Afghanistan vs West Indies Weather Forecast

Conditions will be clear with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark.

Afghanistan vs West Indies Probable XIs

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Note: Being a warm-up fixture, all 15 members of the squad will have the chance to bat/bowl.

Afghanistan vs West Indies Match Prediction

In the 2016 T20 World Cup, Afghanistan beat the West Indies, who went on to become champions. The Caribbean team won’t find it easy to chase down targets. The team batting first should be able to win the game.

Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Anantaajith Ra