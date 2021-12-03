Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) and Bangla Tigers (BT) will lock horns in the Eliminator of the T10 League 2021-22 on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi, led by Liam Livingstone, were on a rampage after winning all of their first five matches. They looked set to top the points table. However, a series of losses in the second half of the campaign kept pushing them back. In the end, they slipped to third in the table.

On Thursday, December 2, Delhi Bulls defeated them by 49 runs. After sending the opposition in to bat first, the Abu Dhabi bowlers did a reasonable job. The Bulls got themselves up to 135 for five in 10 overs. Marchant de Lange didn’t get a wicket, but had an economy rate of 5.50.

In their run-chase, Abu Dhabi flattered to deceive as they were restricted to 86 for eight in 10 overs. Phillip Salt and Livingstone scored in their 20s, but couldn't see off the game. Adil Rashid and Dominic Drakes picked up three wickets apiece to take the Bulls over the finish line.

The Tigers, on the other hand, finished fourth in the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of 0.629. In their last league game, the Faf du Plessis-led team beat the Northern Warriors by 30 runs. After being sent in to bat, the Tigers racked up a score of 119 for one.

Hazratullah Zazai’s unbeaten 31-ball 55 led the charge for the Tigers. Thereafter, the Tigers restricted the Warriors to 89 for six. Tom Hartley was excellent as he picked up two wickets. James Faulkner and Luke Fletcher picked up one wicket each.

Can the Tigers (BT) beat Team Abu Dhabi (TAD)?

Both teams defeated each other once in the league stage of the T10 championship. While Abu Dhabi won one match by 40 runs, the Tigers emerged victorious by 10 runs later on in the season.

In both games, the team batting first came out on top. It wouldn't be a surprise if something similar takes place even in the Eliminator of the ongoing tournament.

Prediction: The team batting first will win this game.

