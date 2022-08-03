"Takkar maardu kya?"- 3 times when Rishabh Pant passed hilarious comments to his teammates

Rishabh Pant is a hilarious entertainer when he is behind the stumps as well as when he is batting. While his huge sixes often entertain the crowd, he also makes sure that his teammates remain in a great mood while on the field.

Cricket is one such game where players are under immense pressure and there are many reasons behind it. No player, be it the captain or a fringe player, is spared of the pressure of the game.

During big games and in crunch situations, characters like Rishabh Pant are needed to ensure that the team atmosphere is lively and that the pressure doesn't get the better of the players.

On that note, let's take a look at three such instances where Rishabh Pant's hilarious comments to his teammates were caught on the stump mic:

#3 "Spiderman, Spiderman"

Rishabh Pant was one of the more experienced players when an almost second-string Indian Test team competed against Australia in the decider of the 2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba.

Washington Sundar made his Test debut as the lone spinner and was going through a good spell. Pant encouraged the youngster from behind the stumps and his comments were heard on the stump mic. He urged Sundar to 'spin a web' around the batter and sang the Hindi 'Spiderman' song. He said:

"Aise web pheko, web. Spiderman, Spiderman. Tune churaaya mere dil ka chain"

#2 "Takkar maardu kya?"

Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma share a great camaraderie both on and off the field. It is also seen in the way the Indian captain has spoken about how talented the southpaw is.

Pant has always respected Rohit and considers him an older brother. But the 35-year-old has also ensured that the youngster can be frank and discuss literally anything with him.

One such hilarious conversation between the duo was caught on the stump mic when Rishabh Pant opened for the first time in T20Is against England. The southpaw drilled the ball down the ground and took a quick single.

But he noticed that bowler David Willey came in his way. Pant turned back to Rohit after completing the run and said:

"Yeh saamne aagaya yaar, saamne aa gaya (He came right in front of me)"

The southpaw then cheekily asked:

"Takkar maardu kya?(Should I collide with him?)"

Rohit Sharma also enjoyed the conversation and replied saying:

"Haa maaar de aur kya (Yes definitely go ahead)."

#1 "Bhaiya chai samosa, kuch du?"

Perhaps the most hilarious comments that Rishabh Pant passes on the field are heard by fielders who are at silly point and short leg. Suryakumar Yadav was fielding in that position during India's fourth Test against England at The Oval last year.

The 31-year-old, on the show 'Breakfast with Champions', recalled how hilariously Pant asked him whether he needed any refreshments and asked him to get up since the over was done. Yadav said:

"Once I was fielding at silly point for Puji bhai [Cheteshwar Pujara] in a Test in England. The match situation was tight. And suddenly Pant goes 'Bhaiya chai samosa, kuch du? Over hogaya. Uth jao!' (bro do you need anything? Tea, samosa? Get up now, the over is done!)"

Pant is just 24 years of age and will surely entertain fans and his teammates with more such cheeky comments over the next decade.

