Talat Aziz reveals the reason why Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was called 'Tiger'

Former Indian cricket team captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was one of the best cricketers of his era. Multiple cricket experts have named him the best fielder in the world. He was popularly known as Tiger Pataudi, and famous Ghazal singer Talat Aziz revealed the reason behind his nickname.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Talat Aziz spoke about Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. He picked Pataudi as his best Indian captain, stating that he was a quiet man who led his team from the front.

Aziz aspired to become a cricketer, but an unfortunate incident involving nepotism in his teenage days led to his career ending early.

However, he was a close follower of the game and lauded Pataudi for batting with just one eye, without much protection. Talat even asked him how he played the fastest bowlers with one eye, to which Pataudi replied that he initially saw two balls and later realized that there was only one.

His favorite position in the field was the cover's area: Talat Aziz explains how Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi earned the nickname of Tiger

Speaking about Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's nickname, he disclosed the reason behind it.

"Why was Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi called Tiger? I don't think many people know that; because his favorite position in the field was the cover's area, where he would crouch. He was slim, and I have never seen another man pick up the ball and throw it straight to the stumps like a crouching tiger. He was always in the covers," said Talat Aziz.

The veteran Ghazal singer and composer also joked that M.L. Jaisimha always preferred to stand in the slips because he did not want to run so much.