Tamil Nadu selectors should take a leaf out of MS Dhoni’s book, says WV Raman 

  • WV Raman feels that frequent changes in the Tamil Nadu team has affected their performance.
  • He suggests that the selectors in Tamil Nadu follow MS Dhoni's selection policy.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 28 Jun 2020, 00:54 IST
Dhoni has not played international cricket for the past one year
Tamil Nadu has not been performing too well in the Ranji Trophy in the last few seasons, one of the reasons being constant changes in the team. Former India batsman and the current head coach of Indian women’s cricket team, WV Raman said the Tamil Nadu selectors should take a leaf out MS Dhoni’s book when it comes to team selection.

According to Raman, MS Dhoni would take a lot of time before giving a nod to any player, and that he also gave a long rope to someone before dropping him. He said that preparing for Ranji Trophy should be a long-drawn process and there needs to be stability at the top.

“Chopping and changing happens only when people get affected easily by criticism. Otherwise, it shouldn't happen. A selector's job is to pick the best possible squad. So you must take your time to assess cricketers. You must understand what is the strength of a cricketer and what they can do best to help the team,” Raman said on R Ashwin’s YouTube chat show 'The Formula For Success'

“That's how Dhoni operates. He takes a lot of time before he brings in somebody to the team and drops players. Obviously, if he decides that somebody is good enough to play, it is difficult to get the player concerned out of the team also. But the most critical aspect is he takes a lot of time before giving the nod." Raman added.

MS Dhoni guided India to three ICC trophies

MS Dhoni was named the captain of Indian Team for the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 held in in September 2007 and remained till at the helm of the team in 2016.

In Test cricket, Dhoni remained captain from 2008 to 2014. Under MS Dhoni, India won three major ICC tournaments - ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013. He last played international cricket in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and has been on a sabbatical since.

Published 28 Jun 2020, 00:54 IST
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
