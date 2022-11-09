Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI, Match 3: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The third game of the four-match One Day series between Tamil Nadu and Bangladesh XI will be played on November 10 at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Tamil Nadu lead the series by a 2-0 margin.

After winning the first game of the series, Tamil Nadu carried forward the winning momentum to come out on top by 58 runs in the second One Day.

Having been asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu posted a mammoth 306/7 on the board in their quota of 47 overs. Laxmesha Suryaprakash (42) and Sai Sudharsan (40) helped them build a platform before Shahrukh Khan smashed a scintillating ton (100* off 69 balls) to power them past 300.

In reply, the Bangladesh XI batters failed to adapt to the conditions. Towhid Hridoy stood tall against the Tamil Nadu bowlers and remained unbeaten on 73 but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 194/6 in 40 overs. Tamil Nadu won the game by 58 runs on the VJD method. Ragupathy Silambarasan picked up two wickets for Tamil Nadu.

Bangladesh XI need to bring out their A-game against Tamil Nadu on Thursday. They will have to be at their absolute best to keep the series alive. Tamil Nadu will be high on confidence and will be eager to take an unassailable lead in the four-match series when they take the field.

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Match Details:

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI, Match 3, Bangladesh XI in India, 4 One Day Series 2022

Date and Time: November 10 2022, Thursday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Pitch Report

The pitch at the M A Chidambaram Stadium is a balanced track. The batters can start playing their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the new ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Forecast

Temperatures in Chennai are expected to hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius. There is a 40% chance of rain predicted on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu will be brimming with confidence after their win in the second game and are expected to go with the same XI.

Probable XI

Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Baba Indrajith (c), N Saranarajan Chaturved, Shahrukh Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Sonu Yadav, Jagatheesan Kousik, Manimaran Siddharth, Ragupathy Silambarasan

Bangladesh XI

Bangladesh XI need to bring out their A-game to challenge the high-flying Tamil Nadu on Thursday to keep the series alive.

Probable XI

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Anamul Haque, Saif Hassan, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun (c), Towhid Hridoy, Taijul Islam, Jaker Ali (wk), Khaled Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Anamul Haque Jr

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Match Prediction

Tamil Nadu have looked flawless against Bangladesh XI in the series so far. They are on the brink of a series win and will look to seal the series on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward and come out on top in the third game of the series.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win this encounter.

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

