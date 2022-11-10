Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI, Match 4: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The last game of the four-match One-Day series between Tamil Nadu and Bangladesh XI will be played on Friday at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Tamil Nadu currently lead the series by a 2-1 margin.

Tamil Nadu won the first two games of the series but failed to take an unassailable lead in the series as they lost the third game. After electing to bat first, Bangladesh XI finished their innings on 220, thanks to Towhid Hridoy’s 66 who is in rich form with the bat. H Trilok Nag starred with the ball as he finished with figures of 3/36 in his eight overs.

In reply, Daryl Ferrario (40) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (70) tried hard but lacked support from the other batters. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they got bundled out on 201 to lose the game by 19 runs. Khaled Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Taijul Islam, and Mominul Haque picked up two wickets apiece as it helped them keep the series alive.

A solid all-round effort saw Bangladesh XI win the third One-Day game. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum whereas Tamil Nadu will be looking to bounce back and seal the series by winning the final game of the series on Friday.

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Match Details:

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI, Match 4, Bangladesh XI in India, 4 One Day Series 2022

Date and Time: November 11 2022, Friday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Pitch Report

The pitch at M A Chidambaram Stadium is slow in nature. The spinners will play a vital role while bowling on this surface as they will extract turn off the surface. The batters will have to be on their toes while batting on this surface.

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted in Chennai on Friday, with the temperature expected to range in the mid-20s.

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

We may see Tamil Nadu test the bench strength in this final clash of the series.

Probable XI

RS Mokit Hariharan, S Aravind, Daryl Ferrario, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (c), U Mukilesh, Ajitesh G (wk), S Ajith Ram, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Rahul Dev, H Trilok Nag, S Mohan Prasath

Bangladesh XI

Bangladesh XI have won the last game and expect them to go with the winning combination for the last game of the series.

Probable XI

Anamul Haque, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun (c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Anamul Haque Jr, Khaled Ahmed

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Match Prediction

Bangladesh XI bounced back to win the third game of the series and keep the series alive. They will be riding with confidence and will look to level the series on Saturday. Tamil Nadu will be eager to seal the series by a 2-1 margin in the last game of the series.

Bangladesh XI have a good chance of leveling the series if they fire in unison on Saturday.

Prediction: Bangladesh XI to win this encounter.

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

