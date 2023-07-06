Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup in India

Senior Bangladesh opening batter Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, ending an illustrious career that began in 2007.

The reigning Bangladesh ODI captain shocked the world with the announcement through a press conference following Bangladesh's loss to Afghanistan in the series opener. The decision came as a surprise to fans and pundits alike, with only a couple of months remaining for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

He scored 13 runs off 21 deliveries in his final appearance at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdury Stadium in Chattogram before being dismissed by Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Tamim Iqbal had already announced his retirement from the shortest format in 2022 after recusing himself from the 2021 T20 World Cup squad. His final Test appearance came against Ireland in April.

Iqbal made his international debut in 2007 during an ODI against Zimbabwe, where he scored only five runs. He played a pivotal role for Bangladesh in the ensuing ODI World Cup in West Indies in the same year, scoring a crucial fifty in a major upset over India in the group stages.

Tamim Iqbal ends his career as Bangladesh's all-time leading run scorer in the 50-over format. The left-handed batter finishes with 8314 runs across 241 appearances for the nation. He has also scored the most number of ODI centuries (14) among Bangladeshi players.

As far as his red-ball career is concerned, he finishes as Bangladesh's second leading run-getter in the format with 5134 runs in 70 appearances. He also scored ten centuries and held an average of 38.89.

Bangladesh yet to name the next ODI skipper following Tamim Iqbal's retirement

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are faced with the task of announcing a new full-time captain for the 50-over format, one who will likely lead the team in the ODI World Cup as well.

Tamim Iqbal had guided the side to the third-spot in the ODI World Cup Super League, ensuring a direct qualification for the 10-team tournament to be held in the October-November window.

As things stand, Shakib Al Hasan is the T20I skipper while Litton Das leads the team in the longest format of the game.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play the second ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday, July 8 in Chattogram.

Where does Tamim Iqbal stand among the greatest opening batters in the modern era? Let us know what you think.

