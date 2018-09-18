Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tamim Iqbal unlikely to feature in Zimbabwe series 

Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
79   //    18 Sep 2018, 23:20 IST

Tamim Iqbal is talking to media upon returning to Dhaka airport
Tamim Iqbal addressing the media upon arriving at Dhaka airport

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal returned home after being ruled out of the Asia Cup with a fractured wrist. He expressed his disappointment at having to return home early and also hinted that he might be unavailable for the Zimbabwe series.

Bangladesh's all-time leading run-getter went to the UAE aiming to create history but returned home with a broken wrist that he sustained during Sri Lanka game on the opening day of the tournament courtesy of a bouncer of Suranga Lakmal. 

''Honestly speaking, I personally had high hopes for the Asia Cup. And coming like this (back home) in the middle of a tournament after the first game doesn't look good, I am very disappointed. But I couldn't control this injury. Now my duty is to come back to the ground as soon as possible,'' said Tamim.

The opener went into the Asia Cup on the back of a brilliant series against West Indies and admitted that he was disappointed to return so early.

''When you are in good form you want to play as much as you can, and I had very high hopes. But if I keep thinking about it, I am sure it will not help me. I have to look forward, and come back by following the rules made by doctor,'' he added.

Tamim's absence now means that Bangladesh has a big challenge as they have to find a replacement for him. However, Tamim is confident that whoever the replacement is, will do well. 

Apart from Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, who are currently playing the Asia Cup are also nursing injuries. Shakib is suffering from pain in his little finger on his left hand, which occurred during the tri-series earlier this year. Mushfiqur's problem is in his rib, which was the result of being hit by a throw during a fielding drill before the first match. 

The opener suffered two fractures on his left wrist, and it will take at least four weeks to heal and that means that he is unlikely to feature in next month's home series against Zimbabwe, which will start on October 21.

Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
