Tamim Iqbal vs Shakib Al Hasan: A detailed account of the ugly Bangladesh World Cup 2023 selection controversy

A massive controversy has hit Bangladesh cricket even before they have even played their first match in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 after veteran opener Tamim Iqbal was not picked in the team's 15-member squad. The tournament will be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Tamim, who has been battling a back injury, missed the Asia Cup and even stepped down as captain in the format. He made a comeback to the team for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home. The seasoned opener did not get a chance to bat in the opening match which was washed out due to rain.

In what was a significant innings keeping the 2023 World Cup in mind, he scored 44 off 58 balls in the second ODI, hitting seven fours. After the game, though, he conceded that he was still experiencing discomfort in his back.

While fitness was definitely one of the reasons behind Tamim’s non-selection in the World Cup 2023 squad, the development has blown into a major controversy with a number of shocking allegations being made.

Here is a detailed account of the Tamim Iqbal vs Shakib Al Hasan controversy in Bangladesh cricket.

How it all started

Ahead of Bangladesh’s squad for World Cup 2023 being announced, some reports claimed that Tamim wanted to feature in the ICC event in India, but desired to pick and choose games due to his back injury.

According to a report in Somoy TV, the former captain told the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that he could play in only five matches during the World Cup.

Tamim’s thought process, however, did not go down well with skipper Shakib, who was keen on having someone who would be available for all the matches.

Tamim Iqbal breaks silence after being left out of Bangladesh’s World Cup 2023 squad

In a dramatic twist after being left out of the World Cup squad, Tamim appeared in a Facebook video and clarified that he himself asked not to be picked for the tournament.

The 34-year-old stated that he did not want to be part of the “dirty game”, and lashed out at BCB, claiming that a top official asked him to bat down the order.

“Someone called me from the top level of the board who is very involved with our cricket. He said that if you go to the World Cup you have to play the matches by managing your (back) injury. So, you better do one thing, don’t play the first match against Afghanistan (on October 7),” Tamim said in the video, as quoted as saying by India Today," he continued.

“I replied that the Afghanistan match is still 12/13 days away. In 12/13 days I will be in better condition. Why shouldn’t I play? Then, he said that if you play you have to bat down the order. After hearing this I am shocked as I have never in my 17-year career batted down the order.

“I feel like I’m being forced to do many things. I said, ‘Look, if you have such thoughts then don’t send me. I don’t want to be in this mess. I don’t want to be part of this dirty game. You make me face something new every day. I don’t want to stay here’,” Tamim added.

Shakib Al Hasan hits out at Tamim Iqbal and calls his behavior childish

The controversy did not end there, but only got uglier after skipper Shakib openly questioned Tamim’s commitment and referred to him as someone who is not a team man.

In an interview with T-Sports, Shakib gave Rohit Sharma’s example and said that even the Team India captain built his career from No. 7 and has gone on to become a hugely successful opener.

Shakib was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo:

“If he sometimes bats at No 3 or 4, would it be a big problem? It is totally childish. It is my bat, I will play. No one else can play. A player should bat at any position for the team. Team first. It doesn't make any difference if you have made 100 or 200, and the team loses. What can you do with personal achievement? You want to make a name for yourself?"

"You are not thinking about the team at all. People don't understand these things. Why was the proposal given to him? It was for the team. What is wrong in that? You are a team man when you agree to such a proposal. Unless you are thinking along those lines, you are not a team man. You are playing for individual records, success, fame, and name. Not for the team," Shakib added in his criticism of Tamim.

Mashrafe Mortaza questions BCB’s role in the Tamim Iqbal controversy

While Shakib did not hold back and went on a tirade against Tamim, former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza blamed the BCB for allowing the situation to get out of hand. According to Mortaza, the issue could have been sorted out amicably.

In a Facebook video, he opined, that being the captain, Shakib could have had a chat with Tamim.

“As the captain, Shakib could have messaged Tamim or spoken for a minute, saying, 'I have this plan, I'll discuss it with you later.' I think that would have resolved the entire issue here,” Mortaza was quoted as saying by India Today.

Mortaza also shared his thoughts on Tamim’s claim that he was asked to bat down the order by a BCB official. Terming the approach as a wrong one, he stated:

“According to my cricket knowledge, this instruction of batting in the middle order or skipping the first game should have come from coach, captain or a selector who will go with the team. Not from any BCB official. They could have said it after announcing the squad or two days before the first game. I don’t understand the reason behind telling this to Tamim before announcing the squad.”

Indian view: Aakash Chopra terms Bangladesh cricket a "soap opera"

Former India batter Aakash Chopra compared Bangladesh cricket to a “soap opera” while sharing his thoughts on the Tamim-Shakib-BCB controversy.

According to Chopra, a team must avoid such quarrels ahead of a major tournament like a World Cup but added that Bangladesh cricket seems something different.

“The Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Bangladesh cricket controversy is something different. Bangladesh cricket is a story in itself. It’s like a soap opera… What is happening, honestly? These two are really senior players. Earlier, I had heard that they were very good friends, but that doesn’t seem the case now," he said on his YouTube channel.

"It’s tata bye bye to Tamim Iqbal as he not part of the team. Shakib termed him selfish. It’s become a big story. This is not the way you want to start the World Cup, but that’s the story of Bangladesh,” Chopra concluded.

Meanwhile, in a fitness scare for Bangladesh, skipper Shakib sustained an injury while training. He missed the team’s first warm-up match against Sri Lanka on Friday and could sit out of the team’s second practice game as well.

There are also fears that Shakib might miss the team’s World Cup 2023 opener against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamshala.