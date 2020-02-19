Tayla Vlaeminck: Australia's X factor for T20 World Cup

Tayla Vlaeminck is also tipped to become the first women's cricketer to break the 130 kmph mark

21-year-old Tayla Vlaeminck is soon becoming one of Australia's lethal weapons in the bowling attack. She has been tipped by many to become the first women's cricketer to break the 130 kmph barrier in the future.

Vlaeminck has been in good form recently with the ball after picking up seven wickets in the recently concluded tri-series featuring India and England and this will do her confidence a world of good heading into the all-important T20 World Cup opener against India on February 21.

Stumps rattled in the first over at North Sydney Oval. Tayla Vlaeminck with the perfect start 🔥 #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/abOFkWeGFA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 30, 2019

Former Australian women's cricketer Mel Jones predicted that this T20 World Cup would make Vlaeminck a breakout star and if she is able to stay injury-free, she would set many new records in her career.

"I just think at the moment she (Vlaeminck) scares people. She puts a scare factor into sides," Jones was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Only two pace bowlers in women's cricket - Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand and Shabnim Ismail of South Africa have crossed the 125 kmph mark and Jones believed that Vlaeminck was capable of becoming the fastest women's bowler.

"Once she has that confidence to just wang it down there. It's not unfathomable to say that she will be our 130kph bowler," Jones stated.

"You don't want to put pressure on her, but I think that's capable," she added.