×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Tayla Vlaeminck: Australia's X factor for T20 World Cup

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 19 Feb 2020, 16:48 IST

Tayla Vlaeminck is also tipped to become the first women
Tayla Vlaeminck is also tipped to become the first women's cricketer to break the 130 kmph mark

21-year-old Tayla Vlaeminck is soon becoming one of Australia's lethal weapons in the bowling attack. She has been tipped by many to become the first women's cricketer to break the 130 kmph barrier in the future.

Vlaeminck has been in good form recently with the ball after picking up seven wickets in the recently concluded tri-series featuring India and England and this will do her confidence a world of good heading into the all-important T20 World Cup opener against India on February 21.

Former Australian women's cricketer Mel Jones predicted that this T20 World Cup would make Vlaeminck a breakout star and if she is able to stay injury-free, she would set many new records in her career.

"I just think at the moment she (Vlaeminck) scares people. She puts a scare factor into sides," Jones was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Only two pace bowlers in women's cricket - Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand and Shabnim Ismail of South Africa have crossed the 125 kmph mark and Jones believed that Vlaeminck was capable of becoming the fastest women's bowler.

"Once she has that confidence to just wang it down there. It's not unfathomable to say that she will be our 130kph bowler," Jones stated.

"You don't want to put pressure on her, but I think that's capable," she added.

Published 19 Feb 2020, 16:48 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Australia Women Cricket Tayla Vlaeminck T20
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb, 01:30 PM
Australia Women
India Women
AUW VS IND-W preview
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb, 12:30 PM
West Indies Women
Thailand Women
WIW VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb, 04:30 PM
New Zealand Women
Sri Lanka Women
NZW VS SLW preview
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb, 04:30 PM
England Women
South Africa Women
ENG-W VS SA-W preview
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb, 12:30 PM
Australia Women
Sri Lanka Women
AUW VS SLW preview
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb, 04:30 PM
India Women
Bangladesh Women
IND-W VS BAW preview
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb, 09:30 AM
England Women
Thailand Women
ENG-W VS TBA preview
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
Pakistan Women
WIW VS PKW preview
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb, 09:30 AM
India Women
New Zealand Women
IND-W VS NZW preview
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb, 01:30 PM
Australia Women
Bangladesh Women
AUW VS BAW preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Thailand Women
SA-W VS TBA preview
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb, 01:30 PM
England Women
Pakistan Women
ENG-W VS PKW preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 05:30 AM
New Zealand Women
Bangladesh Women
NZW VS BAW preview
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb, 09:30 AM
India Women
Sri Lanka Women
IND-W VS SLW preview
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar, 09:30 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar, 01:30 PM
England Women
West Indies Women
ENG-W VS WIW preview
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar, 05:30 AM
Sri Lanka Women
Bangladesh Women
SLW VS BAW preview
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar, 09:30 AM
Australia Women
New Zealand Women
AUW VS NZW preview
Match 19 | Tue, 03 Mar, 09:30 AM
Pakistan Women
Thailand Women
PKW VS TBA preview
Match 20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 01:30 PM
West Indies Women
South Africa Women
WIW VS SA-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 05 Mar, 09:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 05 Mar, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us