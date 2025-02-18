Team India in the Champions Trophy – A statistical breakdown 

Team India have a bittersweet history with the Champions Trophy, a journey which began and ended with heartbreak. However, they have a chance to improve the already reputed legacy in the competition with another glorious chapter in the 2025 edition.

Ad

India have won the Champions Trophy twice (2002 and 2013), and have made it to the finals on two other occasions as well (2000 and 2017). The Men in Blue have had some memorable moments in the tournament, some of which paved the way for huge things in Indian cricket.

Team India will kickstart their 2025 campaign with a clash against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, in Dubai.

On that note, let us take a look at how the Indians have fared in the Champions Trophy, as a team, and individually.

Ad

Trending

Win percentage in each edition

Overall, India are the most successful team in the Champions Trophy, with a win percentage of 62.08. They have played the most number of matches (29), winning 18 of those, while three ended as a no-result.

India were unbeaten throughout the 2002 and 2013 Champions Trophy, which ultimately led them to the title. Though India have never lost more than one match in a single edition, the competitive nature of the tournament has proven how even a single defeat can prove to be costly.

Ad

India endured a lean run from 2004 to 2009, failing to qualify for the knockouts in each of the three editions played during this phase. However, they have made amends for it by qualifying for the finals across the next two editions, one of which they managed to win.

Edition Matches Played Won Lost NR Win Percentage 1998 2 1 1 0 50% 2000

4 3 1 0 75% 2002 5 3 0 2 60% 2004 2 1 1 0 50% 2006 3 2 1 0 66.67% 2009 3 1 1 1 33.33% 2013 5 5 0 0 100% 2017 5 4 1 0 80%

Ad

Leading run-scorer of each edition

Overall, Shikhar Dhawan is India's leading run-scorer in Champions Trophy history with 701 runs in 10 matches at an average of 77.88. He ranks third in the all-time list behind Chris Gayle and Mahela Jayawardene.

Indian openers have a rich legacy in the Champions Trophy as the trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag have ended up as the leading run-scorers in a single edition. Dhawan has achieved the feat twice with his stunning back-to-back campaigns in 2013 and 2017.

Ad

Rahul Dravid finished as India's leading run-scorer also on multiple occasions, but the sample size is too low considering India were eliminated in the early stages of the competition in 2004 and 2006.

Edition Player name (Innings) Runs Average Strike Rate 1998 Sachin Tendulkar (2) 149 74.50 104.92 2000

Sourav Ganguly (4) 348 116.00 83.85 2002

Virender Sehwag (5) 271 90.33 120.44 2004 Rahul Dravid (2) 97 97.00 78.22 2006 Rahul Dravid (3) 105 35.00 78.94 2009 Virat Kohli (3) 95 95.00 74.21 2013 Shikhar Dhawan (5) 363 90.75 101.39 2017 Shikhar Dhawan (5) 338 67.60 101.80

Ad

Leading wicket-taker of each edition

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's stunning 2013 Champions Trophy campaign with 12 scalps is second in the list of most wickets in a single edition, only behind Hasan Ali's 13-wicket tally in 2017.

Irfan Pathan finished as India's leading wicket-taker across consecutive editions, but the team did not fare well collectively in those editions.

Sachin Tendulkar, the leading run-scorer of the inaugural edition, was also the leading wicket-taker despite playing only two matches.

Ad

Indian pacers like Venkatesh Prasad, Zaheer Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Ashish Nehra have also had prolific campaigns with the ball in the Champions Trophy.

Edition Player Name (Matches) Wickets Economy 1998 Sachin Tendulkar (2) 6 3.49 2000 Venkatesh Prasad (4) 8 5.23 2002 Zaheer Khan (5) 8 4.14 2004 Irfan Pathan (2) 5 3.00 2006 Irfan Pathan (3) 4 4.80 2009 Ashish Nehra (3) 8 4.76 2013 Ravindra Jadeja (5) 12 3.75 2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5) 7 4.63

Ad

How have the current stars fared in the Champions Trophy over the years?

With the Champions Trophy taking place after eight long years, only a few members of the current squad have previously appeared in the competition. From the provisional squad, Jasprit Bumrah was also a member with experience in the competition, but a back injury kept him out of the upcoming tournament.

Ad

As a result, there are only four players in the current setup that have played the Champions Trophy in the past - Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

Kohli is the third-highest run-scorer among Indians in the Champions Trophy, only behind Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid. The 2009 edition was a vital chapter in the formative stages of his international career, while his contribution in the 2013 final against England also cannot be forgotten.

Ad

Rohit Sharma's 2013 Champions Trophy campaign arguably steered Indian cricket into a positive direction. Proving that he could open the batting at the highest level, it laid the foundation for his opening combination with Shikhar Dhawan, which served the team well for several years.

As mentioned earlier, Ravindra Jadeja won the Golden Ball for his stunning 2013 campaign, while fellow all-rounder Hardik Pandya featured in the 2017 edition. The latter famously played a fighting knock in the final against Pakistan, but it ended in vain.

Player Name Matches Played Runs (Average) Wickets (Average) Ravindra Jadeja 10 95 (95.00) 16 (25.18) Hardik Pandya 5 105 (52.50) 4 (58.25) Virat Kohli 13 529 (88.16) 0 Rohit Sharma 10 481 (53.44) 0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news