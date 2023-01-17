Team India cricketers meet RRR star Jr NTR in Hyderabad ahead of ODI series opener against New Zealand

Several Team India cricketers were spotted hanging out with movie star Jr NTR in Hyderabad ahead of the side's ODI series opener against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul Thakur were among those who met the renowned movie star on Monday, January 16.

A Twitter user shared a picture of the Indian cricketers posing with Jr NTR, and it has since gone viral on social media.

Notably, Jr NTR was present at the Golden Globe Awards in California, where his blockbuster film RRR won the Best Original Song award for Nattu Nattu.

Furthermore, the SS Rajamouli-directed film continued its award-winning spree, taking home the Critics Choice award in the Best Foreign Language Film category along with the Best Song award for Nattu Nattu on Monday.

India and New Zealand to lock horns in the opening encounter of their three-match ODI series in Hyderabad

India are set to compete against New Zealand in three ODIs and as many T20Is at home. The first match of the 50-over rubber will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The second and third ODIs are scheduled to take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur and the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 21 and 24, respectively.

The subsequent T20I series between the two nations will be played across three venues in Ranchi, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad beginning January 27. The Men in Blue showcased tremendous form, winning both their ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma will lead the home team for the ODI series against New Zealand, while Hardik Pandya has been named skipper for the T20Is.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

