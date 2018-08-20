Team India probable 18-member squad and predicted XI for Asia Cup

V Shashank FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 7.31K // 20 Aug 2018, 11:52 IST

Asia Cup is all set to commence from 15th September in the sweltering conditions of UAE and India are yet again the favourites to lift the 2018 title. A victory for team India looks highly probable and taking into consideration their run in white-ball cricket, it seems that they will eventually get their hands on the trophy.

So, without wasting a second further, let's have a look at the team India predicted XI and the probable squad for the Asia Cup.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will continue to provide the rock-solid opening partnerships

The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan is undoubtedly one of the best batting pairs in the cricketing World at present.

Since 2015, Rohit Sharma has been in an impeccable form and has smacked 13 ODI centuries in 57 games and it looks like he might notch a couple more in the highly anticipated Asia Cup.

Even the 32-year-old Shikhar Dhawan has managed to be in great touch since his promotion into the playing XI. With 7 centuries and 14 half-centuries in the last 56 games, there is a strong possibility that the left-hander might continue his terrific performances in the upcoming tournament as well.

