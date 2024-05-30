Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup diaries: Men in Blue start training without Virat Kohli; Rohit and Rahul sprint in rain

Team India will resume their hunt for an ICC title when the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the United States from June 1-29. India last won an ICC event under MS Dhoni when they clinched the Champions Trophy in England in 2013.

Their last triumph in the T20 World Cup came way back in 2007 in South Africa, when they beat Pakistan in a thrilling final in Johannesburg to clinch the inaugural edition of the competition. They have come close to winning on a few occasions since, but have failed to go all the way. The Men in Blue were ousted in the semi-finals in 2022, hammered by 10 wickets in England.

Having arrived in New York in batches from India, following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rohit Sharma and co. have begun their preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

No clarity over Virat Kohli yet

Virat Kohli batting during the 2022 T20 World Cup (Image Credit: Getty Images)

A number of players from the Indian cricket team had their first training session after reaching New York at a local facility on Tuesday, May 28. However, at the time of filing this report, senior batter Virat Kohli was yet to join the squad.

According to reports, the star cricket is in doubt for India's only warm-up match ahead of the main tournament, which will be played against Bangladesh on June 1 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Significantly, there has been no official update from the BCCI over Kohli's travel status.

Kohli and his actor-wife Anushka Sharma, along with Zaheer Khan, his wife Sagarika Ghatge, and cricket host and presenter Gaurav Kapur were recently spotted having dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai. Kohli was in great form during the IPL and won the Orange Cap for hammering 741 runs in 15 innings.

Security cover to be raised at New York stadium over threat to India-Pak game: Reports

Meanwhile, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo, security cover at New York's Eisenhower Park is likely to be raised over reports of threat to the high-octane clash. According to the website, the authorities have not yet found any corroborative evidence to back the reported threat.

Reacting to the threat report to the India vs Pakistan match in New York, an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying:

"The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place. We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event."

India will face Pakistan in New York in the 2024 T20 World Cup match on June 9.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid sprint amid heavy rain in New York

A video went viral on social media on Thursday, May 30, in which skipper Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid were seen sprinting towards a car amid heavy rain in New York.

In the clip, Rohit is seen waving at a car driver from behind a door. He then sprints towards the vehicle and is followed by coach Dravid.

While the T20 World Cup is likely to be Rohit's last chance to win an ICC event, Dravid's tenure as coach will end following the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The hunt for his replacement has already begun.

Team India cricketers sharing training and fun pictures from New York

As they gear up for the 2024 T20 World Cup, India's cricketers have keeping fans posted with their training pictures as well as some fun off-the-field clicks.

Apart from skipper Rohit, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah have shared some pictures on their respective social media handles.

The Men in Blue will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5.

Rohit Sharma and co. during Team India’s first training session in New York. (Image Credit: Rohit Sharma/ Instagram)

They will next take on arch-rivals Pakistan, also in New York, on June 9.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav captured in a fun mood (Image Credit: Ravindra Jadeja/ Instagram)

Team India's remaining two group matches will be against United States on June 12 in New York and versus Canada on June 15 in Florida.

