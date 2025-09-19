Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Schedule: List of matches, venues and IST timings

Team India have been in terrific form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. They began their campaign with a thumping nine wicket win over UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bowling first, the Men in Blue knocked over the hosts for 57 in 13.1 overs and then romped home in 4.3 overs, registered their quickest T20I victory in terms of overs.

India carried the confidence from the UAE win into the match against Pakistan as well and got the better of their arch-rivals by seven wickets in Dubai. Bowling first after losing the toss, they restricted Pakistan in 127-9 and then chased the total in 15.5 overs. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been excellent for India with the ball, while Abhishek Sharma has got a couple of blazing starts.

The Men in Blue will take on Oman in their last Group A clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The game will be of little consequence, though, as the line-up for the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2025 has already been confirmed. India and Pakistan have progressed from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have made it to the next round from Group B.

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Team India schedule

Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. The Men in Blue will then face Bangladesh at the same venue on September 24. Their last Super 4 match will also be in Dubai. They will take on Sri Lanka on September 26.

Date Match Venue Timing (IST) September 21 India vs Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM September 24 India vs Bangladesh Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM September 26 India vs Sri Lanka Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM

(India's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 schedule)

In the other three Super 4 matches of Asia Cup 2025, Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 20. Also, Pakistan will clash with Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23. This will be the last match of the tournament to be played in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan and Bangladesh will meet in Dubai on September 25.

Date Match Venue Timing (IST) September 20 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM September 23 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM September 25 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM

(Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 schedule of non-India games)

The top two teams following the conclusion of the Super 4 round will progress to the Asia Cup 2025 final, which will be played in Dubai on September 28. All matches will begin at 8:00 PM IST [6:30 PM local time/ 2:30 PM GMT].

