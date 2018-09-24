Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup, 2018: Team India's experimental playing XI against Afghanistan

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Feature
1.08K   //    24 Sep 2018, 20:24 IST


Bumrah's workload should be managed properly
Bumrah's workload should be managed properly

The Indians have qualified for the final of the Asia Cup 2018 with one match to spare. Fortunately for India that one match will be against Afghanistan and not against Pakistan. When it comes to Pakistan, the Indians are expected to field their best Playing XI as a lot of pride is at stake.

That doesn’t mean India can take it easy against Afghanistan. Afghanistan should have qualified for the finals by now with a little bit of luck. After ejecting Sri Lanka from the Asia Cup, Afghanistan lost two close matches in the last over which could have gone either way. As luck would have it, instead of becoming the first team to qualify for the final, Afghanistan became the first team to be eliminated in the super four stage.

From the Indian point of view, they cannot afford to lose against Afghanistan. But at the same time, the team management should not let go the opportunity to experiment with some changes to assess the quality of the bench strength ahead of the World Cup. Taking everything into consideration, Team India should go for an overall shuffling of the team for the game against Afghanistan.

Apart from the eleven players who have played against Pakistan, the Indians have in their squad, K.L. Rahul and Manish Pandey as the reserve batsmen and Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, and Deepak Chahar as the reserve fast bowlers. These reserve players should be tried out against Afghanistan.

1.    K.L. Rahul for Shikhar Dhawan


K.L.Rahul should come back into the team
K.L.Rahul should come back into the team

K.L. Rahul hasn’t got an opportunity to wield his bat after scoring a Test century at the Oval. On the other hand, Dhawan has been in excellent form on his return to white ball cricket. He has been on the road since the England series and Dhawan deserves some break. Now it is time for K.L. Rahul to have a hit in the middle.

2.    Manish Pandey for Dinesh Karthik


Manish Pandey deserves a chance
Manish Pandey deserves a chance

 Manish Pandey has been omnipresent as a substitute fielder for Team India. He even took a brilliant catch to dismiss the Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed in the group match. But Pandey is yet to make his appearance on the batting crease in this Asia Cup. He is another option the team management should look to have a look before the World Cup.

Dinesh Karthik has been given an extended spell and to his credit, he has also justified his selection ahead of Manish Pandey. Now Manish Pandey deserves a chance.

3.    Khaleel Ahmed for Jasprit Bumrah


Khaleel Ahmed should be given a long spell
Khaleel Ahmed should be given a long spell of matches

Khaleel Ahmed impressed one and all during his debut against Hong Kong. The Hong Kong batsmen found him a difficult bowler to handle with his variations in pace, swing, and angle. Team India are on the lookout for a left-arm swing bowler who could be an asset on English conditions where the upcoming World Cup will be played.  

The Indians do not have quality fast bowlers as back up for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Apart from seam bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, there is hardly anyone left to form a formidable bowling attack in one day cricket. It is time to groom youngsters like Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar keeping in mind the conditions that will be prevalent in the World Cup.

The workloads of both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah should be managed properly and they should be rested for the inconsequential match against Afghanistan.

4.    Deepak Chahar for Bhuvneshwar Kumar


Chahar- A like-for-like back up for Bhuvi
Chahar- A like-for-like back up for Bhuvi

Deepak Chahar had played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings’ successful IPL campaign early this year. Chahar is similar to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in effectively utilising the new ball. Chahar would be the ideal bowler on English conditions. He is also a useful late order batsman. India should rest Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the match against Afghanistan to accommodate Deepak Chahar.

Since India cannot afford to rest the spin trio of Jadeja, Chahal, and Kuldeep, Siddarth Kaul should miss out.

Team India’s experimental Playing XI against Afghanistan

1.    Rohit Sharma 2. K.L. Rahul 3. Ambati Rayadu 4. M.S. Dhoni 5. Manish Pandey 6. Kedar Jadhav 7. Ravindra Jadeja 8. Deepak Chahar 9. Kuldeep Yadav 10. Yuzvendra Chahal and 11. Khaleel Ahmed 

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
Asia Cup 2018: 3 changes India should make against...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 bench players whom India might consider...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Team of the group stages
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6 : Afghanistan vs Bangladesh,...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Super 4: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match 4, Afghanistan vs...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super Four Match 2, Pakistan vs...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 6, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan:...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI against Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us