"Temba Bavuma is a niggle in South African team"- Twitterati roasts Bavuma for abysmal performance in T20I series against India

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's torrid run of form continued in the three-match T20I series against India as he departed for 3 (8) in the final T20I on Tuesday, October 4, in Indore.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and expectedly decided to chase on a surface which has historically been a batting paradise.

Riding on confidence from his half-century in the previous game, Quinton de Kock started on a positive note with a flurry of boundaries against Mohammad Siraj. However, Temba Bavuma struggled with timing at the other end and looked completely out of sorts at the crease.

Umesh Yadav then pulled Bavuma out of his misery in the fifth over to give India their first breakthrough. The South African captain ended the series with a tally of three runs (0,0,3) and proved to be the biggest weak link for his side in the top order.

The Twitterati brutally slammed Temba Bavuma for his dismal batting returns in the series and felt that he did not deserve a place in the South African T20 side.

Here are some of the reactions:

Pallavi Paul: If you ever feel useless & worthless in life then just remember that there's a guy named King Temba Bavuma

Afsha: Congratulations to Temba Bavuma on scoring First run in the series after 3rd innings and 15 balls.

Eish Singhal, IPS: Just realised Virat Kohli at his worst was still better than Temba Bavuma

Afsha: Since this Pitch is batting paradise, India missed a trick by dismissing Temba Bavuma. This would have been an advantage to India as he would only play without scoring at high run rate.

Curtis Abo @CurtisAbo Temba Bavuma just go home to play LUDO, your calling is in this game man Temba Bavuma just go home to play LUDO, your calling is in this game man

Ravi Bhai 🤷‍♂️ @tracer_bullet1 Why on earth would you take Temba Bavuma’s wicket in a T20 game? Because common sense is not so common. #INDvSA Why on earth would you take Temba Bavuma’s wicket in a T20 game? Because common sense is not so common. #INDvSA

Dipesh 7781 @theelusive___

He has to be the most useless & least deserving T20 player I've ever seen.

#INDvsSA How on earth this chap Temba Bavuma finding a place in T20 wc team is blows my mind.He has to be the most useless & least deserving T20 player I've ever seen. How on earth this chap Temba Bavuma finding a place in T20 wc team is blows my mind.He has to be the most useless & least deserving T20 player I've ever seen.#INDvsSA

LSG @Lesego25_ Good initiative by csa to promote test cricket in t20s by sending temba bavuma #INDvSA Good initiative by csa to promote test cricket in t20s by sending temba bavuma #INDvSA

Khulile mathe @khule19 @TembaBavuma you are costing us. Please step down sir as T20 skipper. @TembaBavuma you are costing us. Please step down sir as T20 skipper.

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43 Have no issues with Temba Bavuma being part of the ODI or Test team but he is a clear misfit in this SA T20 team



Only way SA can persist with Bavuma is by using him like a non playing captain, similar to what West Indies had done with Sammy in 2016 T20 World Cup Have no issues with Temba Bavuma being part of the ODI or Test team but he is a clear misfit in this SA T20 team Only way SA can persist with Bavuma is by using him like a non playing captain, similar to what West Indies had done with Sammy in 2016 T20 World Cup

Dan @badtweetacc #INDvSA Think I've seen a fundamental flaw in Temba Bavuma. He's trying to use the bat to score runs. Would be much better off using his gigantic thicc jiggly ass to deflect the ball over the keepers head for a 4 every single ball! Just my #analysis Think I've seen a fundamental flaw in Temba Bavuma. He's trying to use the bat to score runs. Would be much better off using his gigantic thicc jiggly ass to deflect the ball over the keepers head for a 4 every single ball! Just my #analysis #INDvSA

Ashwyn Assy @AshwynAssy @SACricketChic @SuperSportTV #INDvSA

So how much longer will the entire team and nation be sacrificed for

Temba, if you are the leader they say you are, please do the right and resign from the team. So how much longer will the entire team and nation be sacrificed for @TembaBavuma Temba, if you are the leader they say you are, please do the right and resign from the team. @SACricketChic @SuperSportTV #INDvSA So how much longer will the entire team and nation be sacrificed for @TembaBavuma ?Temba, if you are the leader they say you are, please do the right and resign from the team.

Vishesh Roy @vroy38 I really like Temba Bavuma as a human, but there are no reasons for anyone to complain about him not being picked up in th players auction for SAT20. #CricketTwitter I really like Temba Bavuma as a human, but there are no reasons for anyone to complain about him not being picked up in th players auction for SAT20. #CricketTwitter

MD Sports @mda_creations 🏻 🏻 🏻



#INDvSA

Temba Bavuma appreciation tweet for getting off the mark in this series Temba Bavuma appreciation tweet for getting off the mark in this series 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻😝#INDvSAhttps://t.co/oxkaL0RUMt

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43 Temba Bavuma is the only cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin will choose not to run out in T20s even if he is found roaming outside the crease Temba Bavuma is the only cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin will choose not to run out in T20s even if he is found roaming outside the crease

Afsha @AfshaCricket @mufaddal_vohra Players like Temba Bavuma are advantage for for opponent teams in T20s on high Scoring pitches because they play at really low strike rate which effects the total. @mufaddal_vohra Players like Temba Bavuma are advantage for for opponent teams in T20s on high Scoring pitches because they play at really low strike rate which effects the total.

Sherahn Hendricks @sherahn now its time for some serious cricket Major boost for South Africa as Temba Bavuma is caught in the 4th overnow its time for some serious cricket Major boost for South Africa as Temba Bavuma is caught in the 4th over 😁 now its time for some serious cricket

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu



#INDvsSAT20I Temba Bavuma is a niggle in South African team. Temba Bavuma is a niggle in South African team. #INDvsSAT20I

Freddie Wilde: Since the start of 2021 Temba Bavuma has a total batting impact of -80 in T20Is; he is South Africa's only negative impact batter in their World Cup squad in this period.

South Africa march ahead on the back of Quinton de Kock's second consecutive half-century after Temba Bavuma's departure

After losing their skipper in the fifth over, Rilee Rossouw joined hands with Quinton de Kock to take their side ahead. The duo played with an aggressive mindset and scored runs briskly against all Indian bowlers.

After his scratchy knock in the second T20I, De Kock found his rhythm back and looked his fluent best as he smacked his 13th fifty in the format.

Rossouw also recovered from his twin ducks in the previous games and showcased his big-hitting skills with clean hitting against both pace and spin. Ravichandran Ashwin (0/35) endured another off day with the ball.

After 15 overs, South Africa reached 154/2.

Should SA management drop Bavuma from the T20I side? Sound off in the comments section.

