"Temba Bavuma is a niggle in South African team"- Twitterati roasts Bavuma for abysmal performance in T20I series against India

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's torrid run of form continued in the three-match T20I series against India as he departed for 3 (8) in the final T20I on Tuesday, October 4, in Indore.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and expectedly decided to chase on a surface which has historically been a batting paradise.
Riding on confidence from his half-century in the previous game, Quinton de Kock started on a positive note with a flurry of boundaries against Mohammad Siraj. However, Temba Bavuma struggled with timing at the other end and looked completely out of sorts at the crease.
Umesh Yadav then pulled Bavuma out of his misery in the fifth over to give India their first breakthrough. The South African captain ended the series with a tally of three runs (0,0,3) and proved to be the biggest weak link for his side in the top order.
The Twitterati brutally slammed Temba Bavuma for his dismal batting returns in the series and felt that he did not deserve a place in the South African T20 side.
Here are some of the reactions:
South Africa march ahead on the back of Quinton de Kock's second consecutive half-century after Temba Bavuma's departure
After losing their skipper in the fifth over, Rilee Rossouw joined hands with Quinton de Kock to take their side ahead. The duo played with an aggressive mindset and scored runs briskly against all Indian bowlers.
After his scratchy knock in the second T20I, De Kock found his rhythm back and looked his fluent best as he smacked his 13th fifty in the format.
Rossouw also recovered from his twin ducks in the previous games and showcased his big-hitting skills with clean hitting against both pace and spin. Ravichandran Ashwin (0/35) endured another off day with the ball.
After 15 overs, South Africa reached 154/2.
Should SA management drop Bavuma from the T20I side? Sound off in the comments section.