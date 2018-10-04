Ten interesting facts about Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw is an 18-year-old prodigy from Maharashtra who made his test debut against West Indies in October 2018. He is a top order batsman who plays for Mumbai in the Ranji trophy. He came into the limelight during his marathon 546 for his school side in the Harris Shield tournament in 2013.

He has an attacking approach to his batting and has the capability to put the opposition on the back foot pretty quickly with his dynamic range of shots. He has a very impressive domestic record and has already scored 7 centuries in the 14 matches he has played for Mumbai. He is rated very highly by selectors, coaches and even former players who have watched his game.

He is definitely a solid find for India in the opening slot in tests and has the technique to flourish in the International arena.

Let's look at 10 interesting facts about Prithvi Shaw-__________________________________________________________________________

1. When Prithvi Shaw was 17 he broke the record for the youngest player to score a century on Duleep trophy debut. This record was previously held by the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar.

2. At age 14 young Prithvi Shaw scored a humongous score of 546 for his school team Rizvi Springfield. This inning was then the highest score for any player in school cricket.

3. Prithvi Shaw played a vital role in a Cricket documentary called Beyond all boundaries. This documentary came out in 2013. The director of this documentary was Sushrut Jain.

4. When he scored his century against the West Indies on 4 October 2018, He became the second youngest cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to score a century in test cricket.

Prithvi Shaw

5. Prithvi Shaw scored 132 in his maiden List-A ton. He played this superb innings English county side Leicestershire.

6. Prithvi Shaw has ancestral roots in Gaya, Bihar. His father migrated to Maharastra before Prithvi was born. He also lost his mother at the age of four.

7. He is the youngest Indian to score a century on his test debut. He achieved this record against West Indies on 4 October 2018.

8. He was sold for 1.2 crores during the 2018 IPL auction. He was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils. During the tournament, he scored his maiden half-century IPL fifty against KKR to equal the record of Sanju Samson of becoming the youngest player to score an IPL fifty.

9. Prithvi Shaw possesses the ability to become a leader if required. Under his captaincy, India won the Under-19 world cup played in New Zealand. In final India beat Australia by 8 wickets to win the Under-19 world cup.

10. Shaw completed the third fastest debut century against the West Indies. Only Shikhar Dhawan and Dwayne Smith completed their debut century in fewer balls than young Prithvi Shaw.