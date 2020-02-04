Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy announces the launch of DY Patil Sports Centre

Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy

In its endeavour in creating world-class cricketers, the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy (TMGA) today announced the launch of its first state-of-the-art cricket academy and sports centre in the world at DY Patil Navi Mumbai.

Around 200 students from ages 7 to 21 spread across two batches would be imparted training in the finer nuances of the game under the watchful eyes of the experienced coaches led by global head coach Josh Knappett and the head coach at DY Patil ex-Indian international Vinod Kambli.

Apart from on-field cricket coaching, there would be strength, conditioning, psychology and tactical based sessions. These sessions would help students improve both cricket and life skills aligning with the vision of TMGA in creating not just better cricketers but better global citizens.

Both the morning and evening batch would be of two and a half hours each and students would have four sessions per week for 12 months. Alongside the cricket coaching, students would have access to the sports centre where students can play Tennis, Football, Basketball, Badminton, Swimming, indoor games and Squash (coming up soon) and use the new state of the art gymnasium.

Sachin Tendulkar said “We have been holding cricketing camps in London, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune for the past two years and the response we have received from these camps has been overwhelmingly positive. Our dream of launching a full time academy has been realised. Our academy is a place where budding cricketers can enhance their skills and work towards their dreams of playing at the highest level".

"We are delighted to partner with DY Patil sports academy and Dr Vijay Patil. Having talked with Vijay about the TMGA vision and our shared passion for sport it was clear that this was a fantastic partnership and one we should both pursue. I am sure that this academy will produce some promising players who will make our country proud both on and off the field.”

Dr Vijay Patil said ‘’With the TMGA annual cricket program, we will be able to facilitate a program with the iconic cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar at the helm backed by the heritage and knowledge of the Middlesex County Cricket Club stalwarts which is truly an empowering experience.

At the TMGA DY Patil Sports Centre, we aim to create a destination that brings forward a sense of community by bringing people together who are bound by their love of the sport. With this Sports Centre and our association with TMGA, we are bringing global standard sports infrastructure to India and providing a truly world-class family sports destination’’.

The world class facilities at The Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy DY Patil Sports Centre cater for a number of sports. A first class international standard cricket field accompanied by a pavilion will all necessary amenities. Two magnificent swimming pools, an adult and a learner pool fitted with a state of the art filtration system are at the heart of the facility.

The facility is also home to a 9000 square feet PU approved acrylic basketball court, a 9000 square feet floodlit football rink, four ITF approved tennis courts spread over 30,000 square feet, three Badminton courts approved by the Badminton Association of India and assigned indoor space for Table tennis, Carom and Snooker.

The changing facilities are plentiful for members and medical provision is permanently on site. The facility boasts two unique food experiences for its members, a luxurious dining restaurant and a café that has something for the whole family to enjoy.

Memberships for the sports centre open on January 28th.

For further information and for online bookings visit www.tmgadypsc.com send an email to enquiries@tendulkarmga.com / Support@tmgadypsc.com or call on +91 844 844 9555