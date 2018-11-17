×
Test record of current Indian batsmen in Australia

Sachin Arora
Top 5 / Top 10
166   //    17 Nov 2018, 15:19 IST

Pujara and Kohli would be pivotal for India's prospects in the upcoming series
Amidst the talk of Indian team's best opportunity to beat Australia in Australia, there lies a grave concern - the Indian batting. The way Indian batting fared in South Africa and England earlier this year, this concern is not misplaced.

Barring Virat Kohli, none of the Indian batsmen looked assured outside his comfort zone. The rest of the batting has provided an occasional spark, but beyond that their contribution has left a lot to be desired. Indian bowlers have done the job during both these series, but Indian batting's lackluster performance led to the downfall of India.

To capitalize this opportunity of a lifetime against a visibly weak Australian Test line-up, the Indian batting will have to come to the party otherwise it will be the same old story of so-near-yet-so-far.

Let us take a look at the past record of the current Indian Test batting line-up in Australia to get a fair idea of what to expect:

#1 Murali Vijay

Vijay played really well during the 2014 tour
Vijay is making a comeback to the Indian team. He has been selected for the Australian tour primarily on the basis of his performance on the last tour to Australia.

Vijay has played 4 Test matches in Australia so far and he has scored 482 runs in 8 innings at an impressive average of 60.25 with 1 hundred and 4 fifties. His highest score in Australia is 144.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara would need to bring out his A-game on the tour
Pujara would need to bring out his A-game on the tour

Pujara had an ordinary tour of Australia in 2014. He would like to make amends this time around, though it would not be easy against the likes of Starc, Hazlewood, and Cummins.

Pujara plays a pivotal role in the Indian batting line-up and his success or failure could play an important part in deciding the fortunes of India in the upcoming series.

Pujara has played 3 Test matches in Australia so far and he has scored 201 runs in 6 innings at a mediocre average of 33.50 with just 1 fifty. His highest score in Australia is 73.

