Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Thank You Chef: A Legend Bows Out

Raghav Dharmadhikari
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
21   //    13 Sep 2018, 00:15 IST

 

Image result for cook final test

 

 Alastair Cook announced his retirement after the 4th Test against India at the Ageas Bowl, after going through a terrible loss of form. Looking back at his career, it has been an incredible journey from his Test debut at Nagpur to his farewell Test at the Oval! Cook, a thorough gentleman, who carried himself with pride and dignity holds almost all records in English cricket and quite a few world records too. Most number of runs for England in Test cricket, highest number of centuries by an England batsman in Test cricket, most consecutive matches by a player in Test cricket to name a few. But his value to cricket is much more than just numbers.

Cook was a typical English player having a dodged defence, endless patience, ability to wear down the bowlers and then capitalise. While these were typical English attributes, what made him unique was his technique and mental toughness. Cook had a very peculiar technique which meant that his trigger movement would take him right back even before the bowler had bowled the ball. While this technique makes a player strong off his back foot, it makes him susceptible against the fuller ball. This is where Cook's mental toughness and endless patience came to the fore. He would continuously leave balls outside his off stump and make bowlers bowl to him i.e his strength, and as mentioned above he was fierce off the back foot. A combination of all these aspects made Cook a great player, not only at home but also overseas. 

Cook's two career-defining series came against Australia and India in their own background. He scored 766 runs against Australia in the 2010 Ashes, a series very sacred to England and Australia that helped England win the series 3-1. His second career-defining series came against India in 2012 when he was the captain. He scored 562 runs in the four-match series which helped England win the series 2-1. This was the first time England won a series in India since 1984-85. Cook scored three magnificent hundreds in the first three matches of the series on pitches which were turning square. While many Indian batsmen struggled to score runs, Cook put on a masterclass on how to play spin.

Whoever has followed Cook's journey throughout the years hoped that he would have a fairytale ending to his career, even though runs had eluded him for the most part of the last year and a half. He had a farewell that any sportsmen could only dream of! He scored 71 and 147 in his final match and the ovation he got after completing his century nearly brought tears to his eyes. It showed how much England and world cricket cherished him. Cook, one of the all-time greats truly deserved it.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Alastair Cook Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Raghav Dharmadhikari
CONTRIBUTOR
Thank You, Cooky
RELATED STORY
Alastair Nathan Cook - The 'Chef' Who Stood Tall For England
RELATED STORY
"Hardik Pandya not a Test all-rounder yet" says Michael...
RELATED STORY
3 highest successful run chases outside Asia by India in...
RELATED STORY
A delicious dessert by the 'Chef' in the end!
RELATED STORY
Schedule announced for West Indies tour of India 2018
RELATED STORY
Is Alastair Cook retiring too early?
RELATED STORY
5 Batsmen who scored a century in their last Test innings
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could break Aaron Finch's T20I world record...
RELATED STORY
5 International Cricketers who have played for two countries
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us