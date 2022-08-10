The Hundred 2022, London Spirit vs Southern Brave: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 10th game of The Hundred 2022 will be a top-of-the-table clash. London Spirit, who are at the top, will take on Southern Brave, who are placed second. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host this clash on Friday, August 12.

Both teams are unbeaten so far in the tournament but it’s still early days and one of these two will have to taste their first defeat of the season in this fixture. The London Spirit, who have won both their games, are flying high and will aim for a hat-trick of wins that firmly cements their spot at the top of the table.

The London Spirit won a close contest against the Oval Invincibles in their first game of the season, getting over the line by just three runs. It was Nathan Ellis who had an impactful performance with the ball with a three-fer that helped his side topple the Invicibles.

Against Manchester Originals, they finished with a clinical win, sealing the game by a huge margin of 52 runs. Jordan Thompson turned up with the ball for the Spirit, snaring four wickets. Kieron Pollard impressed with a quickfire 34 off just 11 deliveries, showing promising signs of what we can expect further into the season.

As far as the Southern Brave are concerned, they won their first game quite comprehensively by nine wickets. Their bowling stood up in the opening game of the season and restricted Welsh Fire to a below-par score. It was the skipper, James Vince, who led from the front with the bat and scored a sublime 71 off just 41 deliveries, which never allowed Fire to get back into the contest.

Southern Brave vs London Spirit Match Details:

Match: Southern Brave vs London Spirit, Match 10, The Hundred Men’s Competition, 2022

Date and Time: Friday, August 12, 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Southern Brave vs London Spirit Pitch Report

The opening game of the season saw the Spirit restricting Welsh Fire to a modest total. The surface has enough for the bowlers. If they put in the hard yards, there will be rewards up for grabs.

Southern Brave vs London Spirit Weather Report

The weather prediction for Friday looks very good for a game of cricket. There’s no threat of rain, and we will see a full game taking place as the temperature will hover between 19 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Southern Brave vs London Spirit Probable XIs

Southern Brave

The Southern Brave had their skipper leading from the front with the bat in their last match. James Vince showed them the way, but more importantly it was their bowling that set the tone for that clinical victory. Chris Jordan and Craig Overton were tidy as they picked up two wickets apiece.

Probable XI

Alex Davies (WK), James Vince (C), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Jake Lintott, Rehan Ahmed, Michael Hogan

London Spirit

The Spirit have won two great games. They had Nathan Ellis stepping up in the first game with a three-fer and then Jordan Thompson in the second game with a four-fer.

Probable XI

Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Keiron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Ravi Bopara, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane

Southern Brave vs London Spirit Match Prediction

With back-to-back wins, the London Spirit are brimming with confidence and will be stronger going into their third game of the season. They have quite a few match winners in their ranks.

The Spirit cannot afford to underestimate Southern Brave. They are coming into this match on the back of a win as well and the side looks very dangerous on paper. This top-of-the-table clash could thus be a humdinger.

Prediction: London Spirit to win this match.

Southern Brave vs London Spirit telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode App.

LIVE POLL Q. Eoin Morgan to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee